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Livestream: Ofori-Atta US residency, public sector resignations and student safety take centre stage on Newsfile

Source: Myjoyonline  
  20 June 2026 8:25am
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JoyNews’ flagship current affairs programme, Newsfile, hosts a formidable panel to interrogate the most pressing challenges currently gripping the nation.

The four-hour live broadcast—running from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM—is navigating a complex agenda ranging from institutional stability to the high-profile legal saga involving former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

Key discussion points include:

  • The Big Resignations: A deep dive into the recent wave of departures from key public institutions and the implications for national governance.
  • Ofori-Atta Gets Green Card: An analytical review of the legal fallout and potential hurdles to extradition following reports of the former minister’s permanent US residency.
  • Student Safety & Discipline: A critical conversation on current standards and safety measures within the country's educational framework.

Livestream below

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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