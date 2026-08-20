Crime | International

Mushroom killer must stay in jail forever for ‘truly dreadful’ crime, appeal court told

Source: BBC  
  20 August 2026 12:20pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

An Australian court has been told that the crimes of mushroom murderer Erin Patterson were "truly dreadful" and that she should never be allowed to leave prison.

Crown prosecutors are appealing against a sentence they call "manifestly inadequate" as it allows for the possibility of parole.

Patterson was jailed for life after killing three of her relatives and trying to kill another by serving them a beef Wellington containing death cap mushrooms at her Victoria home in 2023.

The 51-year-old, who attended the Court of Appeal via video link from prison, will be eligible to be freed after 33 years.

The Court of Appeal in Melbourne has also heard a challenge from Patterson's lawyers as they try to overturn her convictions.

The judges say they will reserve their decisions, meaning it will likely be weeks or months before the outcome of both appeals is known.

Patterson's victims include her in-laws Don and Gail Patterson, both 70, and Gail's sister Heather Wilkinson, 66, who all died after what prosecutors called "shocking illnesses" as a result of the poisoning.

The only surviving guest, Heather's husband Ian Wilkinson, has never fully recovered from his ordeal, they said.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group