Audio By Carbonatix
The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has inaugurated a Preliminary Investigation Committee on Seized Foreign Currency as part of efforts to address the movement of undeclared foreign currency through Ghana’s airports and border points.
The initiative, according to the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama, is intended to close a significant gap in Ghana’s financial system by strengthening mechanisms for monitoring and investigating foreign currency seized by the authorities.
He said substantial amounts of foreign currency were reportedly moving through the country’s borders without the required declaration.
Dr Asiama said undeclared currency flows posed risks to the integrity of Ghana’s financial sector, creating opportunities for money laundering, tax evasion and other illicit financial activities.
“Undeclared currency flows create room for money laundering, tax evasion and other illicit activity,” he said.
He added that such movements also weaken the financial intelligence available to authorities to monitor the financial system, while currency moved outside declared channels diverts funds away from the formal market.
The Bank of Ghana is working with the Ghana Revenue Authority, Ghana Airports Company Limited, National Security, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Financial Intelligence Centre and the Attorney General’s Office to safeguard Ghana’s borders, markets and resources.
Latest Stories
-
JoySports Invitational 2026: Corporate Ghana wraps up a day of thrilling sporting action at Legon
36 minutes
-
Rotary Club of Accra-Airport, SCEF donate school supplies to over 200 street-connected children
1 hour
-
NPP begins vetting of 47 national officer aspirants Monday
1 hour
-
BoG inaugurates committee to probe seized foreign currency at Ghana’s borders
1 hour
-
NPP internal elections: 47 out of 50 aspirants file nominations; three bow out
1 hour
-
Fix Tema Port, roads to cut logistics costs and boost trade — Oro Oil CEO, Maxwell Commey
2 hours
-
Undeclared forex undermines financial intelligence, formal market – BoG Governor
2 hours
-
GIPA CEO calls for stronger coordination to provide a clearer picture of investment activity
3 hours
-
Afenyo-Markin’s lawyers reject claims he is avoiding service on Sammy Gyamfi
3 hours
-
Photos: Mahama swears in Ayariga, Zanetor as new Ministers
3 hours
-
Check out the list of 100 universities not recognised by GTEC as of August 2026
3 hours
-
Mahama in Luanda for 21st AU Extraordinary Session on conflict resolution
4 hours
-
Mahama tasks Zanetor with pursuing job creation without harming environment
4 hours
-
We will deliver on government’s commitments to Ghanaians — Ayariga assures Mahama
4 hours
-
Restore order to Ghana’s cities and stop encroachment on public spaces — Mahama to Ayariga
4 hours