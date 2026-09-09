Prudential Life Insurance Ghana awarded ‘CSR Company of the Year 2025’

Prudential Life Insurance Ghana has been named Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Company of the Year 2025 at the 6th Chartered Insurance Institute of Ghana (CIIG) Excellence Awards, recognizing, its sustained commitment to people, communities and the environment.

The award reflects Prudential Life Insurance Ghana’s commitment to creating meaningful and lasting social impact. Guided by Prudential’s purpose to be partners for every life and protectors for every future, the company continues to support initiatives that advance health, education, financial literacy, environmental sustainability and community development.

Over the past year, the company has supported a range of Corporate Social Responsibility programmes including the Mangrove Restoration Project in Obane, Ada; the Cha-Ching Financial Literacy Programme for school children; the PRU Climate Action Project in Chorkor; healthcare support through the PRUCares Valentine Experience; donations of recycled plastic desks to schools; skills training for vulnerable young women; staff volunteering initiatives: the EV Transition Programme and support for STEM education through the National Science and Maths Quiz and the Prudential Actuarial Support Scheme (PASS) Awards.

Through these initiatives, Prudential Life Insurance Ghana is helping to restore wetlands, improve sanitation, promote responsible money habits among young learners, ease healthcare burden for vulnerable families and create opportunities for young people to build more secure futures.

This recognition by CIIG affirms Prudential Life Insurance Ghana’s position as a purpose-led insurer committed to responsible business, inclusive growth and sustainable impact.

The Head of Sustainability, Gifty Owusu, Chief Legal, Risk & Compliance Officer, Valerie Ackwerh and Chief Distribution Officer, Dorothy Tsidi receiving the Award.

It also reinforces the company’s belief that business success is measured not only by financial performance, but also by the positive difference made in the lives of people and communities.

By continuing to invest in people, communities and the environment, Prudential Life Insurance Ghana demonstrates its role more than an insurer.

The firm remains a partner for every life and a protector for every future, helping to build healthier, more financially resilient and more sustainable communities.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.