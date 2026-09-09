Investments

Prudential Life Insurance Ghana awarded ‘CSR Company of the Year 2025’

Source: Joy Business  
  9 September 2026 1:23pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Prudential Life Insurance Ghana has been named Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Company of the Year 2025 at the 6th Chartered Insurance Institute of Ghana (CIIG) Excellence Awards, recognizing, its sustained commitment to people, communities and the environment.

The award reflects Prudential Life Insurance Ghana’s commitment to creating meaningful and lasting social impact. Guided by Prudential’s purpose to be partners for every life and protectors for every future, the company continues to support initiatives that advance health, education, financial literacy, environmental sustainability and community development.

Over the past year, the company has supported a range of Corporate Social Responsibility programmes including the Mangrove Restoration Project in Obane, Ada; the Cha-Ching Financial Literacy Programme for school children; the PRU Climate Action Project in Chorkor; healthcare support through the PRUCares Valentine Experience; donations of recycled plastic desks to schools; skills training for vulnerable young women; staff volunteering initiatives: the EV Transition Programme and support for STEM education through the National Science and Maths Quiz and the Prudential Actuarial Support Scheme (PASS) Awards.

Through these initiatives, Prudential Life Insurance Ghana is helping to restore wetlands, improve sanitation, promote responsible money habits among young learners, ease healthcare burden for vulnerable families and create opportunities for young people to build more secure futures.

This recognition by CIIG affirms Prudential Life Insurance Ghana’s position as a purpose-led insurer committed to responsible business, inclusive growth and sustainable impact.

The Head of Sustainability, Gifty Owusu, Chief Legal, Risk & Compliance Officer, Valerie Ackwerh and Chief Distribution Officer, Dorothy Tsidi receiving the Award.

It also reinforces the company’s belief that business success is measured not only by financial performance, but also by the positive difference made in the lives of people and communities.

By continuing to invest in people, communities and the environment, Prudential Life Insurance Ghana demonstrates its role more than an insurer.

The firm remains a partner for every life and a protector for every future, helping to build healthier, more financially resilient and more sustainable communities.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group