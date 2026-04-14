Prudential Life unveils 2025 MDRT, COT qualifiers, reinforcing Ghana’s global standard in financial advisory

5 COT Qualifiers (with their awards), in a Group Picture with Prudential Africa CEO, Emmanuel Mokobi (2nd left) and a Board Member of Prudential Life Insurance Ghana

Prudential Life Insurance Ghana has again demonstrated its leadership in the insurance sector with the announcement of its 2025 Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) and Court of the Table (COT) qualifiers.

A milestone that underscores the company's commitment to professionalism, ethical standards, and exceptional client service.

The announcement, made by CEO Jane Dornukuor Mingle at the company’s 2025 End of Year Gala and Awards, revealed that 109 Financial Consultants qualified for MDRT status, with five earning the prestigious COT designation. This achievement places these consultants among the world’s elite financial professionals and highlights Prudential Life as the only insurance company in Ghana to have such a high concentration of globally certified advisors.

A Legacy of Excellence

CEO Jane Dornukuor Mingle stated, “Each MDRT and COT qualifier represents our promise to be partners for every life and protectors for every future. Our purpose extends beyond business success. It’s about empowering professionals who safeguard the financial wellbeing of every Ghanaian family.”

What MDRT and COT Represent

The Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) is a global association for life insurance and financial services professionals. Membership is awarded to consultants who meet rigorous international benchmarks in production, ethics, knowledge, and client service. MDRT is recognized in over 80 countries as the gold standard of excellence.

The Court of the Table (COT) is an even higher distinction, achieved by consultants who meet at least three times the MDRT production requirements. COT members demonstrate exceptional discipline and mastery of client-focused financial planning, signifying elite performance and credibility.

Together, MDRT and COT designations represent not only sales excellence but a commitment to ethical practice, continuous learning, and superior customer outcomes.

Elevating Careers, Transforming Lives

For Prudential Life’s Financial Consultants, MDRT and COT qualifications are transformative achievements. These credentials provide global recognition, access to top-tier professional development, and opportunities to engage with leading financial experts worldwide. They elevate consultants into an exclusive international community, enhancing competence, confidence, and career prospects.

Clients served by MDRT and COT professionals benefit from deeper financial insight, ethical advisory practices, and tailored solutions for long-term protection and wealth sustainability. This ensures policyholders receive advice that meets international standards while addressing local needs.

Setting Prudential Life Apart

Since 2019, Prudential Life Insurance Ghana has produced over 300 MDRT and COT qualifiers, a record unmatched within the Ghanaian industry. This achievement reflects the company’s strong agency model, rigorous training, and culture of excellence.

The 2025 results reinforce Prudential Life’s legacy as a benchmark for professional financial advisory in Ghana. The presence of a significant number of globally certified consultants enhances brand credibility and builds trust among clients, regulators, and stakeholders.

Through investment in training, ethical standards, and performance, Prudential Life continues to develop a sales force that competes internationally while delivering superior value locally.

A Commitment to Excellence

The unveiling of the 2025 MDRT and COT qualifiers reflects Prudential Life’s enduring promise to raise standards, empower professionals, and protect the financial futures of Ghanaians. CEO Jane Dornukuor Mingle emphasized, “Our achievement in developing world-class consultants is a testament to our purpose as partners and protectors; ensuring every Ghanaian can look to us for guidance and security.”

As Prudential Life continues to grow, its focus remains clear: building globally recognized professionals who define excellence in insurance and financial services.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.