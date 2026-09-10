GCB extends CSR to communities through staff- led initiatives

Audio By Carbonatix
GCB Bank is expanding its corporate social responsibility efforts by empowering employees to identify and address pressing needs within communities across the country.
The initiative, known as the Staff Community Impact Programme GCB SCIP, gives employees the opportunity to go beyond the bank’s major corporate projects and implement community-based interventions tailored to local needs.
Speaking at Joy FM's Super Morning Show on Thursday, September 10, Chief Marketing Communications and Customer Experience Officer at GCB Bank, Cynthia E. Ofori-Dwumfuo, said the programme is designed to bring a more grassroots approach to the bank’s CSR activities.
She explains that employees across the bank’s extensive branch network are identifying challenges within their communities, mobilising resources and leading projects aimed at creating meaningful and lasting impact.
The programme currently involves about 95 staff groups across the country. Employees are responsible for identifying projects, raising funds and overseeing their implementation, while the bank matches the funds raised, subject to approval.
Projects supported under the initiative span key areas including health, education, environmental protection and road safety.
Among the interventions are community clean-up exercises, mentorship programmes for schools, the construction of a borehole and the donation of critical medical equipment to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.
Head of People and Culture at GCB Bank, Nana Kwabena Yeboah, says the programme is also intended to strengthen employees’ sense of ownership and responsibility towards the communities where they work.
He notes that employees, because of their direct connection to local communities, are often best placed to identify challenges and determine the interventions that will have the greatest impact.
GCB Bank says the Staff Community Impact Programme complements its broader CSR initiatives by ensuring that community development is not limited to large-scale projects, but also reaches communities through smaller, locally driven interventions.
The bank says it will continue to monitor the projects to ensure they remain functional and deliver sustainable benefits to beneficiaries.
Latest Stories
-
Mahama urges new Supreme Court Justices to draw on diverse experience
4 minutes
-
Mahama urges judges to uphold impartiality in all cases including politically sensitive ones
8 minutes
-
Mass exodus hits Category C and D schools as heads scout for students at Kumasi centre
17 minutes
-
Photos: Jama, chants and school pride as NSMQ 2026 grand finale heats up
19 minutes
-
Supreme Court oath is ‘consequential, not ceremonial’ – Mahama tells new justices
22 minutes
-
ATLF2026: Tourism industry players honoured at event in Limpopo, South Africa
23 minutes
-
Obuasi SecTech closure leaves newly placed students in limbo as Adansi group demands reopening
23 minutes
-
Livestream: NSMQ 2026 Grand Finale, PRESEC, AUGUSCO and Accra Academy battle for national glory
29 minutes
-
Best Assurance donates GH¢100,000 to GETFund to support education
32 minutes
-
Uphold Constitution, administer justice without fear or favour – Mahama to new Justices
40 minutes
-
Mahama urges Supreme Court justices to protect public trust in judiciary
41 minutes
-
Dumelo wishes NSMQ finalists well ahead of contest
47 minutes
-
Let your reasoning and fairness define your legacy – Mahama to new justices
49 minutes
-
Mahama charges new Supreme Court justices to protect judicial independence
59 minutes
-
Mahama swears in three new Supreme Court justices
1 hour