YIPs Ghana honours 5 outstanding students at 2026 Tertiary Achievers Awards

The Association of Young Insurance Professionals (YIPs Ghana) under the auspices the Chartered Insurance Institute of Ghana (CIIG), through its Y Ghana initiative, honoured five exceptional tertiary students at the 2026 Tertiary Achievers Awards, held during the prestigious CIIG Insurance Excellence Awards at the Labadi Beach Hotel, Accra.

The awards programme, now in its third consecutive year, has become one of the flagship youth development initiatives under the guidance of CIIG, aimed at identifying, nurturing, and celebrating talented students with a keen interest in insurance and risk management. Over the past three years, the programme has played a significant role in introducing young people to the insurance industry while promoting innovation, research, and critical thinking among students across Ghana's tertiary institutions.

This year's competition attracted 40 entries from universities and colleges nationwide, reaffirming the growing interest among young people in the insurance profession. Participants were challenged to develop practical and innovative solutions to assist the insurance industry in addressing the increasing impact of flooding and flood-related losses in Ghana, a challenge that continues to affect communities, businesses, and insurers alike.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Lawrence Daniels, Country Director of YIPs Ghana, highlighted the remarkable growth of the initiative since its inception and the increasing quality of participation.

"It has been quite an eventful year. Over the last three years, this programme has continued to grow from strength to strength. This year's edition was particularly impressive, with more universities participating than ever before, and we were able to shortlist the top five finalists from a very competitive field of forty entries."

He explained that the essay competition was deliberately designed to encourage young people to contribute practical ideas to real industry challenges.

"The objective was to encourage students to think beyond the classroom and provide innovative solutions to some of the pressing issues confronting the insurance industry today. This year, we focused on flood risk management because it remains a major challenge in Ghana. We wanted participants to provide practical, implementable, and forward-looking recommendations that can support industry efforts and contribute to national resilience."

The Tertiary Achievers Awards form part of YIPs Ghana's broader strategy to bridge the gap between academia and industry by exposing students to opportunities within the insurance sector while creating pathways for future professional development.

According to organizers, the programme is not solely about recognizing academic brilliance but also about cultivating the next generation of insurance professionals by encouraging students to explore careers in underwriting, claims management, risk management, actuarial science, brokerage, and insurance leadership.

Following a rigorous assessment process conducted by a panel of judges, five students emerged as winners of the 2026 competition.

2026 Tertiary Achievers Awards Winners

🥇 1st Place

Kentera Abongo

Accra College of Education

🥈 2nd Place

Emmanuel Sowah

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)

🥉 3rd Place

Mustfirah Mohammed

University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS)

🏅 4th Place

Francis Kusi

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)

🏅 5th Place

Hermingway Hodoh

Valley View University

The winners received awards and recognition before an audience of insurance executives, regulators, practitioners, academics, and key stakeholders gathered for the CIIG Insurance Excellence Awards 2026.

Industry observers have praised the initiative for providing students with an opportunity to gain early exposure to insurance concepts while contributing fresh ideas and perspectives to the sector. The programme has also increased awareness of insurance as a viable and rewarding career path among young people.

Over the past three years, the Tertiary Achievers Awards have evolved into an important platform for talent discovery and professional development within Ghana's insurance industry. The initiative continues to support CIIG's vision of building a sustainable talent pipeline while strengthening connections between educational institutions and the insurance profession.

As participation continues to expand, the programme is expected to play an increasingly significant role in shaping the future of Ghana's insurance industry by identifying young talent, promoting innovation, and inspiring the next generation of insurance leaders.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.