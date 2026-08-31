CIIG 6th Insurance Excellence Awards highlights need to protect professional standards

The Chartered Insurance Institute of Ghana (CIIG) has successfully hosted the sixth edition of the Insurance Excellence Awards, recognizing outstanding individuals and organizations that have demonstrated excellence and professionalism in Ghana's insurance industry.

Held on Saturday, August 29, 2026, at the Labadi Beach Hotel, the event brought together key stakeholders across the insurance value chain to celebrate achievement while reinforcing the importance of maintaining high professional standards within the sector.

A major highlight of the event was a strong appeal by the President of CIIG, Solomon Lartey, for industry stakeholders and regulators to take deliberate steps to protect the integrity of the insurance profession.

Mr. Lartey called on the Ghana Insurers Association (GIA) to follow the example set by the Insurance Brokers Association of Ghana (IBAG) by discouraging members from participating in award schemes that do not meet established professional and ethical standards. According to him, safeguarding the credibility of industry recognition platforms is a collective responsibility that requires the commitment of all stakeholders.

He also urged the National Insurance Commission (NIC) to continue enforcing regulations against organizations that use insurance-related terminology without the requisite regulatory approval. He stressed that the unauthorized use of insurance titles and designations undermines the professionalism of the industry and can create public misunderstanding about legitimate insurance institutions and practitioners.

The CIIG President emphasized that Ghana's insurance laws provide clear guidelines on the use of insurance terminology and called for stricter adherence to these provisions in order to preserve the integrity, credibility, and public trust that the industry has worked hard to build.

The event, held under the theme “Professionalism Rooted in Integrity: Building a Trusted Insurance Future,” celebrated excellence across various sectors of the insurance industry, with awards presented to outstanding professionals and organizations in categories including underwriting, claims management, employee development, corporate social responsibility, pensions, health insurance, life insurance, general insurance, broking, and reinsurance.

Among the award recipients were:

Insurance Professional of the Year 2025 – Bernard Akyin-Arkoh (Star Assurance Ltd.)

– Bernard Akyin-Arkoh (Star Assurance Ltd.) Young Insurance Professional of the Year 2025 – Paa Kwesi Koranteng (Enterprise Insurance Ltd.)

– Paa Kwesi Koranteng (Enterprise Insurance Ltd.) Professional Underwriter of the Year 2025 – Barbara Odoi (Serene Insurance Ltd.)

– Barbara Odoi (Serene Insurance Ltd.) Claims Professional of the Year 2025 – Ellen Amihere (Provident Insurance Company Limited)

– Ellen Amihere (Provident Insurance Company Limited) Employee Development Company of the Year 2025 – Enterprise Insurance Ltd.

– Enterprise Insurance Ltd. Corporate Social Responsibility Company of the Year 2025 – Prudential Life Insurance Ghana

– Prudential Life Insurance Ghana General Insurance Company of the Year 2025 – GLICO General Insurance Ltd.

– GLICO General Insurance Ltd. Life Insurance Company of the Year 2025 – mLife Insurance Ltd.

– mLife Insurance Ltd. Broker Company of the Year 2025 – KEK Insurance Brokers Ltd.

– KEK Insurance Brokers Ltd. Pension Company of the Year 2025 – Enterprise Trustees Ltd.

– Enterprise Trustees Ltd. Health Insurance Company of the Year 2025 – Acacia Health Insurance Ltd.

– Acacia Health Insurance Ltd. Reinsurance Company of the Year 2025 – GN Reinsurance Company Limited

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