Anger in Upper West over Dr Pelpuo reshuffle; residents demand cabinet slot

Audio By Carbonatix
The reshuffle announced by President John Dramani Mahama on Wednesday has hit the Upper West Region like a bombshell.
Dr Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, who was serving as Minister for Labour, Jobs and Employment, has been moved to the Presidency as Minister of State in charge of Special Initiatives.
In Wa and across the region, traders, tricycle riders, youth groups and NDC supporters who spoke to JoyNews expressed disappointment and anger, calling on the President to rescind the decision.
For many young people, their hopes of securing employment were tied to Dr Pelpuo’s presence at the Labour Ministry.
"Our livelihood and survival depend on Dr. Pelpuo,’’ tricycle operator Ahmed Jimba fumes.
Moving him from that ministry will truncate our dreams of getting employment," trader Vida Dabagah said.
Others argue that the new portfolio – Special Initiatives at the Presidency – is little known to them and will bring little direct benefit to the region.
Beyond Dr Pelpuo, residents are raising a bigger concern: With a population of over 900,000, the Upper West Region currently has no Cabinet-level representation.
They are appealing to the President to either reverse the reshuffle or appoint an Upper Westerner to Cabinet. The political spin is already gaining momentum.
Supporters of the opposition NPP have questioned the NDC government's loyalty to the region, despite the region giving the NDC a clean sweep of all 11 parliamentary seats in the 2024 elections.
They contrast this with the NPP era, when despite winning 5 seats in 2016 and 3 seats in 2020, the region was still rewarded with a substantive Cabinet Minister and a Deputy.
On social media, many have taken to chastising the government, asking whether the Upper West has "sold their dog for a monkey" – or in simple terms, traded their colour television for a black-and-white TV.
Latest Stories
-
Paul Afoko is best placed to unite a divided NPP – Broadcast Journalist, Abdul Moomen
51 seconds
-
Paul Afoko: Perhaps the unifier the NPP needs now
6 minutes
-
Minority walks out of vetting for 3 Supreme Court justice nominees
10 minutes
-
Japanese polka dot artist Yayoi Kusama dies aged 97
13 minutes
-
2026-27 Premier League: iLOTBET invites bettors and gamers to register on platform and earn up to GH₵10K
17 minutes
-
Minority rejects 3-day timetable for Supreme Court nominees’ vetting
19 minutes
-
Man who attacked nun on CCTV in Jerusalem acquitted on grounds of mental health
20 minutes
-
Thieves steal Bronze Age artifacts from Spanish museum in four-minute heist
21 minutes
-
Photos: Mahama cuts sod for new multi-storey Airport car park, other facilities
23 minutes
-
Effective coordination key to fighting galamsey – Zanetor
27 minutes
-
Tanzania ruling party expels Vice President after historic resignation
38 minutes
-
Gov’t must fund CSIR to develop biological plastic alternatives – Zanetor
39 minutes
-
Anger in Upper West over Dr Pelpuo reshuffle; residents demand cabinet slot
42 minutes
-
New airport projects to ease congestion, improve passenger experience—Mahama
47 minutes
-
Start waste segregation at household level – Zanetor
51 minutes