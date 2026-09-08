Black Stars ‘can’t afford to miss another AFCON’ – GFA ahead of qualifiers

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is on a mission to ensure the Black Stars qualify for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations after missing out on the last edition in Morocco.

The Black Stars finished bottom of their qualifying group to miss out on the continental showpiece for the first time since 2004.

The senior national team have been drawn in Group C alongside Côte d’Ivoire, The Gambia and Somalia for the next tournament.

"We are a country that did not qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) last year, so our aim and ambition are to make it to the AFCON next year," the FA’s Communications Director Henry Asante Twum told Asempa FM.

"We are in a group with Ivory Coast, Gambia and Somalia, and two countries will qualify from our group, and we want to be part of the countries that will make it to the AFCON next year.

"I know it will not be easy, but we cannot afford to miss another AFCON tournament.”

Head coach Carlos Queiroz is expected to name his squad in the coming days ahead of Ghana’s opening qualifier against Côte d’Ivoire on September 24, before facing The Gambia three days later.

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