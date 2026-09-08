CSSPS: Parent questions placement of hearing child at school for the deaf

Audio By Carbonatix
A parent whose child has been affected by the 2026 Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) has questioned the decision to place his ward at the Mampong Akwapim School for the Deaf, saying the child has no hearing or speech impairment.
The parent is among several families seeking solutions to placement challenges at the resolution centre at KTI Hall in Kumasi.
The centre has recorded a steady influx of parents and their wards, with some reporting that their placements remain pending, while others say they have been assigned to schools they did not select.
Speaking to the media at the centre, the parent said he was struggling to understand why his ward had been assigned to a school for deaf students when, according to him, the child can both hear and speak.
“He can hear, he can speak. How do you go and place him at Mampong Akwapim School of Deaf? That's what I don't understand. Why?” the frustrated parent asked.
Parent seeks alternative placement
According to the parent, he approached officials at the placement resolution centre for an explanation but was told that if he wanted his ward to attend a Category B or STEM school, he would have to pursue a protocol placement.
He said the response left him with limited options, with officials subsequently asking whether he would accept a Category C school for his ward.
“I said then they should keep him in Category C school. I don't have any option,” he said.
The parent is appealing to the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Ministry of Education to review the placement and ensure that his ward is assigned to a school he considers appropriate to the child’s abilities and educational needs.
The case is among several concerns being raised by parents at placement resolution centres across the country as families seek clarification and solutions to challenges arising from the 2026 CSSPS placement exercise.
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