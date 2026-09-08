Ghanaians urged to intensify tree planting and forest protection to combat climate change

Ghanaians have been urged to sustain and strengthen tree-planting efforts to help combat the growing effects of climate change.

An environmental expert, researcher, and lecturer at the University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD), Dr. Owusu Fordjour Aidoo, said trees play a critical role in protecting the environment and called for renewed efforts to encourage individuals and communities to plant and protect trees.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), he said the continuous loss of forest cover through illegal mining, logging, bushfires, and other human activities was contributing to environmental degradation and worsening the effects of climate change.

He explained that trees absorbed carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and released oxygen, making forests an important natural solution to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

He therefore urged Ghanaians to see tree planting not only as a government responsibility but also as a collective duty requiring the participation of everyone.

He said schools, churches, traditional authorities, businesses, civil society organisations and community groups could all contribute significantly to the country's afforestation efforts.

Dr Aidoo observed that the spirit of tree planting had declined and must be rekindled to save the environment.

He called for stronger measures to protect newly planted trees, noting that planting trees without ensuring their survival would not achieve the desired environmental benefits.

According to him, regular watering, proper maintenance, and protection from bushfires, animals, and human activities were necessary to ensure that young trees grew into mature forests.

He said trees were also crucial for protecting rivers and water bodies and providing habitats for birds and aquatic animals.

Dr Aidoo stressed the need to protect existing forests, which served as important habitats for wildlife and helped maintain ecological balance.

He said forests also protected water bodies, reduced soil erosion, and improved environmental quality, thereby supporting agriculture and the livelihoods of many communities.

He noted that climate change was already affecting communities through rising temperatures, changing rainfall patterns, floods, droughts, and other extreme weather conditions.

“We need more trees to keep us alive and healthy for our future generations,” he said.

Dr Aidoo said Ghana needed to intensify its afforestation and reforestation programmes as part of broader national efforts to build resilience against climate change.

He encouraged the youth to take an active interest in environmental protection, saying they would inherit the consequences of today’s environmental decisions.

He called on traditional and religious leaders to use their platforms to educate their followers on the importance of protecting trees and avoiding activities that destroy the environment.

Dr Aidoo also urged government agencies and other stakeholders to strengthen public education and enforcement of environmental laws to discourage indiscriminate tree cutting and forest destruction.

He urged Ghanaians to make tree planting a continuous national practice rather than an activity undertaken only during special environmental campaigns.

He added that renewed national commitment to tree planting and afforestation would help restore degraded lands, protect biodiversity, and contribute to efforts to address climate change. He therefore appealed to all stakeholders to work together to restore the country’s forests and reduce the adverse effects of climate change.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.