Glass door breaks as anxious parents seek SHS placement for wards at GNAT Hall

Some parents whose children are yet to secure placement into Senior High Schools (SHSs) are appealing to the Ghana Education Service (GES), the Ministry of Education and President John Dramani Mahama to urgently intervene in the ongoing placement challenges.

The frustration among affected parents reached a boiling point at the GNAT Hall in Accra, one of the designated centres established to address concerns from parents and candidates facing difficulties with the placement process.

A large crowd gathered at the facility on Tuesday, September 8, as parents sought assistance to resolve placement issues affecting their children.

The heavy crowd and rush for assistance reportedly resulted in a glass door at the entrance of the facility breaking, further underscoring the level of frustration and desperation among some parents who have been struggling to secure placements for their wards.

Speaking to Adom News, some affected parents expressed dissatisfaction with the placement process, recounting the difficulties they have encountered in their efforts to secure appropriate schools for their children.

They said the uncertainty surrounding their wards' placements has left them frustrated and anxious, particularly as the commencement of the new academic year draws closer.

The parents are therefore appealing to the authorities to take immediate steps to resolve the outstanding placement challenges and ensure that all affected candidates are given a fair opportunity to secure places in suitable schools.

They are also calling on the GES and the Ministry of Education to provide clear and timely information on the next steps for candidates who remain unplaced.

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