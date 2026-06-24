Agogoman pays tribute to Nana Kwame Akuoko Sarpong

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On June 4, 2026, the grounds of the Agogo Palace became a place of remembrance, reverence, and national solidarity as chiefs, diplomats, statesmen, clergy, professionals, and citizens from across Ghana and beyond gathered for the One-Week Observance of the late Nana Kwame Akuoko Sarpong, Paramount Chief of Agogo and one of the most distinguished traditional leaders of his generation.

The occasion was more than a customary rite of passage. It was a rare moment when a nation paused to honour a man whose life bridged tradition and modernity, culture and governance, heritage and development.

From the rhythmic resonance of the Fontomfrom drums to the dignified procession of traditional rulers draped in rich kente, Agogo became the meeting place of memory and gratitude. The palace grounds bore witness to an extraordinary convergence of people and institutions whose presence reflected the breadth of Nana Akuoko Sarpong’s influence and service.

Paramount Chiefs, Divisional Chiefs, and Queenmothers from across Asanteman and Ghana arrived to pay homage to a fellow custodian of tradition. Government officials and members of the diplomatic community came to honour a respected statesman whose contributions extended beyond the traditional council chamber. Religious leaders, corporate institutions, professional associations, community groups, and countless individuals added their voices to a collective expression of respect and sympathy.

For Agogoman, the gathering was both solemn and affirming.

In a joint message, the Agogo Traditional Council, the Aduana Royal Family, Nana Afrakoma Kusi Obuadum, Queenmother of Agogo, and the people of Agogo have expressed their profound appreciation for the overwhelming support received during this period of mourning.

“The unprecedented outpouring of love, respect, sympathy, and solidarity from across Ghana and beyond is a testament to the remarkable life, exemplary leadership, and enduring legacy of our late Paramount Chief. We are deeply humbled by the support shown to Agogoman and the Royal Family.”

The message acknowledges the many individuals and institutions who travelled long distances, sent messages of condolence, offered prayers, made donations, or simply stood in quiet solidarity with the people of Agogo.

In moments of loss, communities often discover the true measure of a life. The response to the passing of Nana Kwame Akuoko Sarpong revealed not only the affection held for the late Omanhene, but also the enduring bonds that connect Agogo to the wider Ghanaian and global community.

For decades, Nana Akuoko Sarpong stood as a respected voice in traditional leadership. A lawyer, diplomat, development advocate, and custodian of culture, he embodied a form of leadership that understood the importance of preserving heritage while engaging the future. His influence reached far beyond the boundaries of Agogoman, touching national conversations on governance, culture, education, and development.

As the rites of passage continue and Agogoman prepares for the next stages of observance, the kingdom remains anchored by the values and vision of a leader whose legacy will continue to inspire generations.

The lion may sleep, but the legacy endures.

The Agogo Traditional Council and the Aduana Royal Family extend their deepest gratitude to all who have shared in this moment of remembrance and celebration of a remarkable life.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.