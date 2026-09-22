FAW chief questions Infantino’s Fifa reform claims

FIFA president Gianni Infantino

Football Association of Wales chief executive Noel Mooney has played down suggestions Fifa is planning major reforms.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino has proposed an external review of how world football's governing body operates and says he is open to reform.

In a letter sent to members of the Fifa Council and all of its national associations, Infantino explains the independent process would "recommend potential improvements".

"I've seen the headlines today about major reform at Fifa - that's not how the letter read to me, to be frank," Mooney said.

"I saw the letter itself that was sent out, it doesn't actually say reform of Fifa itself.

"It talks about reform around strategic projects and initiatives.

"They would look at how they were consulted and how decisions were made around that."

Infantino has come under increasing pressure over his aborted Fifa Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal.

That would have involved selling stakes in the World Cup and other competitions to private investors, and it sparked a major backlash.

The Welsh governing body was among the first national associations to withdraw backing for Infantino's bid to continue his leadership of Fifa.

Infantino will stand for election for a fourth time in March 2027, with his opponents having until 18 November to find an alternative candidate.

Mooney reiterated the FAW would not be endorsing Infantino's candidature.

"With the Fifa president, you're looking for a moral guardian of the game," Mooney told the BBC Radio Wales Phone In.

"You're not looking for somebody to sell off parts of the game.

"The World Cup does not need private equity. They have billions and billions of dollars in reserve.

"Give us the money. Let us build the pitches. You've got loads of reserves. Let's have it as soon as possible.

"There was a summit in Miami before as the World Cup kicked off, a meeting of all 211 federations.

"I stood up at that meeting and said, look, I mean, the revenue for Qatar was around eight billion.

"The revenue for this World Cup in Canada, USA and Mexico is 16 billion. Therefore, it's 100% increase in revenue, give us 100% growth."

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