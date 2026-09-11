France wants to transform FIFA after withdrawing Infantino support

The French Football Federation announced its support for Infantino in June, before the investment plan was announced

France's football leaders have proposed seeking ways to transform how FIFA is run after its national association became the latest to withdraw support for Gianni Infantino's presidency.

On Thursday, the French Football Federation (FFF) followed England, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales in withdrawing support for Infantino over his aborted plan to sell stakes in Fifa competitions - including the World Cup - to private investors.

The FFF had pledged its support for Infantino in June before his investment proposal came to light.

Infantino's plan sparked a global outcry, with European football's governing body UEFA threatening to boycott all FIFA competitions.

UEFA, the Asian Football Confederation, and the North American governing body CONCACAF have called for Infantino to step down, though he retains the backing of South America's CONMEBOL and the African governing body CAF.

FIFA has confirmed Infantino will stand for re-election for a third time in the FIFA presidential election in March.

"A project with such a significant impact on the future of football could not be envisaged without comprehensive information, in-depth consultation and a fully transparent decision-making process," FFF president Philippe Diallo said in a statement.

"FIFA's governance does not live up to the standards that football represents."

Despite Infantino abandoning his proposal, the FFF said that "FIFA's governance cannot be considered resolved".

The FFF has pledged to begin consultations with confederations, national associations, players, supporters, and governance experts on reforming Fifa.

"The aim of these consultations will be to foster collective reflection and to draw up proposals for a far-reaching transformation of Fifa's governance, with a view to restoring confidence, enhancing transparency and ensuring the independence and exemplary conduct of world football's governing body," the FFF said.

"The FFF, a founding member of Fifa, thus intends to contribute to a debate that is vital for the future of football, its regulation and its development."

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