Nigeria: Over 30 dead, 50 hospitalised after consuming alcoholic substance in Ondo State

More than 30 people have reportedly died, while about 50 others are receiving treatment in hospitals following suspected consumption of contaminated alcoholic drinks in communities in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The deaths were recorded in Odigbo town, Newtown, Orita and Araromi-Obu, where the incident has sparked concern among residents and prompted authorities to launch investigations into the suspected source of the substance.

The Ondo State Government has, as a precautionary measure, ordered the suspension of the sale and consumption of locally produced alcoholic drinks and other suspected concoctions in the affected communities.

One of the survivors, 32-year-old Shola Adebayo, recounted how he developed serious health complications after consuming a locally made alcoholic drink known as “Monkey Tail.”

Adebayo said he consumed two shots of the drink after a friend brought it from Ore, but noticed the following day that his eyesight had deteriorated.

“I took Monkey Tail. On Saturday, I discovered I can’t see very well, so I called my sister and I was taken to the hospital. I’m getting better, but I’m praying for my eyes.

“If God saved me, I swear I will never take any drinks again, even beer; I won’t take,” the survivor pleaded.

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However, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Banji Ajaka, said authorities had not yet established the precise cause of the deaths.

Ajaka spoke after inspecting health facilities in Araromi-Obu, explaining that initial investigations had excluded viral and bacterial infections as possible causes.

According to the commissioner, information gathered so far indicated that some of the affected persons may have consumed alcoholic drinks mixed with an unidentified substance or concoction.

“We have not confirmed the source of death. Investigations are still ongoing,” the commissioner said.

He said samples of the suspected drinks had been taken for laboratory analysis, while blood and urine samples were being collected from patients to assist medical experts in determining the cause of the illnesses.

Ajaka also disclosed that post-mortem examinations would be carried out on some of the deceased as part of efforts to establish what led to the deaths.

The commissioner stressed that the reported casualty figures were still being collated and had yet to be conclusively verified, as health officials continued to obtain information from hospitals and communities affected by the incident.

The Chairman of Odigbo Local Government Area, Hon. Taiwo Adegoroye, said the council became concerned after noticing an unusual number of deaths in some communities.

He said the council responded by deploying a medical team to the affected areas to assess the situation and provide assistance to victims.

As part of measures to prevent further casualties, Adegoroye ordered the immediate suspension of the sale of locally produced alcoholic drinks in the affected communities.

He said security agencies had been instructed to enforce the directive, adding that some suspected sellers had already been arrested.

Hotels and other establishments reportedly involved in the sale of the drinks were also directed to stop their distribution pending the outcome of the investigation.

Adegoroye said three bodies had been deposited at the General Hospital for autopsy, while families of the deceased had been instructed against burying the bodies until the examinations were concluded.

According to a report by Vanguard, confirming the incident, Adegoroye said “a suspect alleged to have sold the herbal drink has been arrested and handed over to the police in Akure.

He added that investigations were continuing to determine the source and composition of the substance suspected to have caused the deaths.

The council chairman said preliminary findings from medical experts and toxicologists had linked the deaths to the consumption of adulterated locally produced alcoholic drinks.

He said the council had consequently prohibited the sale and consumption of locally made alcoholic drinks in the affected communities and directed security agencies to arrest and prosecute anyone who violates the order.

“Those people that died consumed toxic alcohol. People call it Jeji, Ere, giving it different names.

According to the Chairman, “Those drinks that are not approved by NAFDAC, like ogogoro, ethanol. Those are the drinks that were the primary test, based on the results of the toxicologists who came.

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