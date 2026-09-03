National

Minority caucus demands strict enforcement of disability employment quota

Source: Abubakar Ibrahim  
  3 September 2026 10:19pm
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The Minority caucus in Parliament is demanding strict enforcement of the employment quota for persons with disabilities in public-sector recruitment.

The demand follows a petition from the Coalition of Unemployed Graduates with Disabilities, presented to Parliament on Wednesday, September 2.

The petition was received on behalf of the Minority Caucus by the Deputy Minority Leader and Asokwa MP, Patricia Appiagyei.

The Coalition’s Convener, Gilbert Boateng Agyare, presented the petition, which contains three key demands.

These include the immediate recruitment of qualified unemployed graduates with disabilities on the Coalition’s verified list.

The group is also demanding strict enforcement of the employment quota for persons with disabilities in public sector recruitment.

It further calls for incentives for private-sector employers who engage qualified persons with disabilities.

The Minority says the Coalition's concerns are legitimate and grounded in law.

“Article 29 of the 1992 Constitution guarantees disabled persons protection from exploitation and discrimination and expressly mandates Parliament to enact the laws necessary to enforce those rights,” the Minority said.

It noted that Parliament responded to this constitutional mandate through the Persons with Disability Act, 2006 (Act 715).

According to the Minority, the law obliges the State, through public employment centres, to assist persons with disabilities into work.

It also grants tax rebates and special incentives to private and public employers who engage persons with disabilities.

The Minority further cited Article 17 of the Constitution, which permits Parliament to pursue affirmative measures to address social and economic imbalance.

The Caucus believes this provision supports the Coalition’s demand for stronger measures to improve employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

“The Minority reaffirms its commitment to championing policies that give real effect to these constitutional and statutory guarantees, close the gap between the law as written and the law as experienced, and create meaningful pathways for persons with disabilities to contribute fully to national development,” the statement said.

The Minority commended the Coalition for using parliamentary channels to raise its concerns.

It assured the group that its petition would receive the attention it deserves.

The Caucus said its position aims to help create a Ghana where “ability, competence and determination, not disability, define one’s access to opportunity.”

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