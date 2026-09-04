The Inconvenient Truth: Democracy does not fail in The Chamber, it fails in the Committee Room

Ing Prof Douglas Boateng

Behind every grand chamber sits a smaller room where oversight is quietly built, tested, weakened, or allowed to fail entirely.

There is a comfortable illusion that nations take from their chambers, the polished benches, the ceremonial mace, the eloquence of debate broadcast to the world. It is tempting to believe that this is where a country's political governance truly lives, and truly dies. Yet the uncomfortable truth is that democracy's real test rarely unfolds in full view. It unfolds quietly, in modest rooms, before smaller audiences, where the difficult questions are either genuinely asked or conveniently avoided. Parliaments across the world function, in broad governance terms, like giant public boardrooms: they deliberate, legislate, scrutinise executive action and represent citizens. But as in any serious organisation, the effectiveness of the larger governing body depends heavily on the quality of its committees. The grand chamber may hold constitutional authority, but committees provide the depth, specialised scrutiny and early warning that make that authority effective. When committees work, democracy sees further. When they become ceremonial, partisan or technically weak, the national boardroom begins governing with blurred vision.

The comparison is not legally exact, nor should it be. Parliament derives its authority from constitutional and democratic legitimacy, not corporate ownership. Yet viewed through the wider lens of governance, the family resemblance is powerful. Because the full chamber cannot examine every matter with equal depth, Parliament creates specialised committees, just as a serious corporate board establishes audit, risk and investment committees because the full board cannot do everything itself. The board retains ultimate responsibility, but committees provide depth. This is the central inconvenient truth: Parliament's effectiveness largely depends on its committees.

The Big Boardroom Depends on the Smaller Rooms

A board may contain distinguished directors, yet if its audit committee is ineffective, irregularities may grow. The full board remains accountable, but weak committees eventually become the board's weakness. A legislature may contain hundreds of representatives, but they cannot simultaneously become experts in sovereign debt, artificial intelligence and energy transition. As NyansaKasa (Words of Wisdom) puts it, the whole village may own the problem, but wisdom still sends those with the right tools to inspect the broken bridge before everybody votes on how to repair it. The committee carries the microscope, and Parliament still owns the diagnosis, but if the microscope is blurred, Parliament may vote confidently on something it has not seen.

South Africa's Parliament has used a revealing description for its committees: the engine rooms of its oversight and legislative work. An engine room is not decoration; it contains machinery that moves the vessel, requiring competent people and continuous attention. Committees can call witnesses and interrogate officials with a depth the full chamber cannot realistically replicate. The larger Parliament becomes, the more important its smaller rooms become.

When Committee Scrutiny Changes Government Behaviour

The United Kingdom offers useful evidence of what functional committees can achieve. Research into House of Commons select committees found their influence extends beyond producing reports, since departments sometimes modify behaviour in anticipation of scrutiny. The Home Affairs Committee, for example, reported that government accepted 152 of its 265 recommendations during one session, about 57 per cent, a sign the committee attempted to measure impact. Imagine committees everywhere publishing scorecards reporting not how many meetings were held, but how many recommendations were implemented and how much public money was protected. As NyansaKasa (Words of Wisdom) observes, a committee should not proudly count how many times it met while the problem it was created to solve keeps showing up at every meeting.

The United States Senate Watergate Committee offers a historic demonstration of legislative oversight at its most consequential, its significance lying in investigative capability, public hearings and, critically, a degree of bipartisan seriousness when constitutional accountability was at stake. Watergate offers a lesson extending far beyond America: a committee becomes powerful when members recognise that protecting the institution matters more than protecting the political moment. As NyansaKasa (Words of Wisdom) cautions, when the roof is burning, wisdom does not ask which political party bought the matches.

Public Accounts Committees illustrate another point. Their scrutiny of expenditure is indispensable, but if accountability becomes overwhelmingly retrospective, committees grow sophisticated at explaining how money disappeared rather than preventing its disappearance, the lessons announced each time returning the following year wearing different clothes. As NyansaKasa (Words of Wisdom) puts it, governance should not merely count the broken eggs, but ask why the basket had a hole while the eggs were still inside.

The Cheapest Scandal Is the One That Never Happens

When a risk committee identifies a threat early, and management fixes it, there is no headline, no inquiry, no dramatic resignation, and that apparent nothingness may represent excellent governance. The same applies to Parliament: when a committee questions the assumptions behind a major transaction and a dangerous clause is removed, billions that might have been wasted remain available for productive use. Unfortunately, prevention is politically unglamorous. There is rarely a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the corruption that did not happen, yet that may be more valuable than many projects we celebrate today.

The quality of committee leadership matters enormously. A serious chair does not measure effectiveness by how much they speak, but by creating conditions for scrutiny and demanding management responses. Chairpersonship should never become merely another political reward distributed after elections, for who chairs Public Accounts, Finance or defence procurement will increasingly matter. As NyansaKasa (Words of Wisdom) puts it, the chairperson is not the person who owns the loudest voice, but the custodian of whether the room produces wisdom.

Modern policymaking has become extraordinarily technical, spanning artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, sovereign debt and energy transition. A ministry may spend eighteen months developing a complex transaction, only for four hundred pages to arrive before Parliament days ahead of the hearing. Democratic legitimacy cannot substitute for technical capability, and African Parliaments must invest aggressively in independent research and expertise, for a committee should never be intellectually outgunned by the institution it oversees.

The Committee Must Not Become a Party Caucus With Minutes

Political parties are indispensable to representative democracy, but committees lose value when evidence becomes secondary to predetermined party conclusions, majority members automatically defending a proposal and opposition automatically condemning it before evidence arrives. A governing party member who identifies a genuine weakness is not betraying government but protecting it from failure, and an opposition member who acknowledges a successful programme has shown integrity, not surrender. Democracy becomes self-defeating when parties secretly need national failure to improve their chances of success. Opposition should want bad government to fail. It should never want the country to fail.

Parliaments should institute annual committee effectiveness reviews, serious governance assessments rather than political beauty contests. The central question should be simple: if this committee had not existed, what would have been different? If the answer is very little, Parliament should worry.

The Smaller Room Can Protect the Bigger Nation

There is something paradoxical about parliamentary governance. The grand chamber symbolises democracy, with its Speaker's chair and its cameras, but national oversight is often determined somewhere less glamorous, in a committee room of perhaps fifteen people questioning assumptions and risk. As NyansaKasa (Words of Wisdom) puts it, the drum gathers the village, but the mortar is where the food is actually prepared. The plenary gives Parliament its collective authority. Committees give that authority depth.

The cultural transformation required is simple: stop asking how many meetings were held, and start asking what changed. A committee that meets frequently but changes nothing is like a gym membership renewed every year while nobody exercises, technically active but physically mysterious.

This is not a debate the continent can afford to leave to theory. On 7 October, some of Africa's most influential boardroom and governance minds will converge at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra for the Boardroom Governance Summit, gathered specifically to interrogate this proposition: that committees, not chambers, ultimately decide whether oversight produces impact. Chairpersons, regulators, parliamentarians and company directors will sit in the same room to ask the question this piece has posed throughout: whether their committees merely occupy space on an organogram or genuinely protect the institutions they serve.

The Final Inconvenient Truth

Parliaments globally are giant public boardrooms, but their effectiveness cannot be judged by the magnificence of their chambers or the volume of legislation passed. The real governance work happens beneath the surface, inside committees. A board cannot be consistently effective while its committees are consistently ineffective, and Parliament is no different. Strong committees make Parliament better informed, and bipartisan seriousness within committees reminds democracy that political competition should never require national failure.

From British select committees influencing government behaviour, to Watergate, to South Africa's engine rooms, the same principle holds: authority may sit in the grand chamber, but effectiveness is manufactured in the committee room. Strengthening parliamentary committees is not procedural housekeeping. It is democratic infrastructure, requiring better leadership, research and, above all, greater courage to ask questions that political convenience would prefer remain unasked.

As NyansaKasa (Words of Wisdom) reflects, Parliament may own the authority, but its committees determine how deeply that authority can see, and when the committees become weak, the whole national boardroom begins governing with blurred vision. Every Parliament should ask not merely whether its committees exist, but whether they work; not whether they sit, but whether they see. Is the nation genuinely better governed because these committees sat in those rooms? If the answer is yes, the boardroom is working. If uncertain, reform is overdue. And if it repeatedly becomes no, the inconvenient truth is unavoidable: Parliament may still have its authority, its Speaker and its magnificent chamber, but if its committees cannot scrutinise effectively, its most important governance engine may already be running on empty.

About the Author

Ing. Professor Douglas K. Boateng is a strategist in governance, industrialisation and supply chains, and serves as a professional chairperson, an international Chartered Director (UK) and a Chartered Engineer (UK). A Pan-Africanist and social entrepreneur at heart, he has spent his career working across public institutions, corporate boards and industrial policy, in Africa and beyond, guided by the conviction that strong institutions are built one honest decision at a time. His contributions to industry and academia have earned him more than six lifetime achievement awards throughout his career. He is the founder of NyansaKasa (Words of Wisdom), a collection of daily aphorisms he has written and shared since late 2019, distilling decades of experience advising governments, boards, and enterprises on governance, accountability, and institutional resilience into words meant to challenge and endure. He convenes the Boardroom Governance Summit, Africa's largest boardroom-focused summit, and writes a widely read op-ed weekly series titled "Inconvenient Truth" and "What Is Wrong With Us," featured on some of the region's leading digital media platforms. Professor Boateng can be reached via LinkedIn or at info@panavest.com.

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