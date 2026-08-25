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Vigilantism threatens democracy, not individual political parties – Gbevlo-Lartey

Source: Emma Ankrah  
  25 August 2026 2:50pm
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Former National Security Coordinator Larry Gbevlo-Lartey has warned that political vigilantism remains a threat to Ghana’s democratic stability and must be treated as a national security concern rather than a partisan issue.

He said the threat posed by political party vigilante groups affects the entire country and requires a collective response from political parties, state institutions, civil society and the public.

Speaking at the Election Watch Ghana dialogue on vigilantism on Tuesday, August 25, Mr Gbevlo-Lartey said the passage of the Vigilantism and Related Offences Act, 2019 (Act 999) was a significant step towards addressing the emergence of non-state armed actors in Ghana’s political environment.

According to him, the law demonstrated the state’s resolve not to tolerate parallel security structures or organised intimidation in the country’s political processes.

“Vigilantism is a threat to the entire Republic, not a single political party,” he said.

He stressed that Ghana’s democratic system can only flourish when political competition is based on ideas, persuasion and the ballot box rather than force, weapons or physical intimidation.

Mr Gbevlo-Lartey, who chaired the dialogue, described the engagement as a civic audit intended to assess the effectiveness of measures adopted to combat vigilantism.

He cautioned that the existence of a law on paper does not by itself guarantee the elimination of the threat, stressing the need for effective implementation, institutional enforcement and public confidence.

“In law on paper is only as strong as its practical implementation, institutional enforcement, and its ability to inspire public confidence,” he said.

He urged participants to critically examine the successes recorded under Act 999 as well as the operational, legal and institutional challenges that continue to hinder its effective implementation.

Mr Gbevlo-Lartey also called for the dialogue to move beyond identifying the challenges associated with vigilantism and focus on practical and measurable solutions.

He said recommendations from the engagement should provide concrete courses of action to strengthen Ghana’s democracy, security institutions, judiciary, political parties and civil society.

The former National Security Coordinator further urged participants to place the long-term stability of Ghana above short-term partisan interests.

He said a sustained national commitment was required to prevent vigilantism from undermining Ghana’s constitutional order and democratic gains.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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