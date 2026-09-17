134 former MMDCEs demand payment of outstanding terminal benefits from Finance Ministry

A group of former Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) who served during the first term of former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has petitioned the Ministry of Finance over outstanding terminal benefits they say are owed to them.

The former MMDCEs, whose service was extended until the appointment of new chief executives in October 2021, say 134 of them were not renominated for a second term but have still not received their terminal benefits.

In a letter dated September 2, 2026, addressed to Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson, the group said they had pursued payment of the benefits after leaving office but were yet to receive them.

The petition was signed by Leo-Nelson Adzidogah, a former Municipal Chief Executive for Akatsi South, on behalf of the affected former MMDCEs.

According to the group, at the beginning of the second term of the Akufo-Addo administration, first-term MMDCEs were instructed to remain in office pending the nomination and appointment of new chief executives.

They said when the new nominations were made in October 2021, 134 of the serving MMDCEs were not renominated and subsequently left office.

The former MMDCEs said they initially expected their terminal benefits to be paid after the end of the second term alongside those of their successors.

However, they said their successors have since received their terminal benefits while the former MMDCEs who were not renominated remain unpaid.

A major concern raised in the petition relates to the period between January and October 2021.

The former MMDCEs said colleagues who were renominated for a second term received benefits covering the same period during which both groups served.

They argue that excluding those who were not renominated amounts to unequal treatment, particularly because the affected MMDCEs continued performing their duties until their replacements were appointed.

“It is therefore unfair to leave us out while our colleagues who worked with us during the said period were paid.”

The group said their departure from office before the end of the second term should not be used as a basis to deny them benefits to which they believe they are entitled.

They described the situation as an oversight and appealed to the Finance Minister to review the matter and authorise payment.

“We humbly believe that our exit from office during and before the end of the second term should not be used to deny us of our benefits.”

The petitioners have therefore asked the Ministry of Finance to take the matter into consideration and facilitate payment of the outstanding terminal benefits.

Copies of the petition were also sent to the Deputy Minister and Chief Director of the Ministry of Finance.

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