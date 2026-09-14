De Zerbi raises doubts over Kudus’ availability for Ghana’s AFCON qualifiers

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Roberto De Zerbi has raised doubts over Mohammed Kudus’ availability for Ghana’s upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, admitting the midfielder is still some way from full fitness.

The Ghana international returned to action late last month for the first time since suffering an injury in January 2026, coming on as a substitute against Newcastle United.

Kudus has since made two further substitute appearances for Tottenham against Nottingham Forest and Everton, but De Zerbi says the 26-year-old is yet to reach his best physical condition.

Speaking ahead of Tottenham’s Carabao Cup fixture against Liverpool, De Zerbi highlighted Kudus, Mateus Fernandez and Connor Gallagher among the players still working their way back to full fitness.

“Mat Fernandez, Connor Gallagher and Kudus are not in the best condition yet.”

De Zerbi also explained that Kudus can operate as a number 10 and provide a more attacking option for Tottenham.

“Kudus can play number 10, more offensive. The idea is to use the characteristics of the players in the first eleven.”

Kudus missed Ghana’s 2026 World Cup campaign through injury and is expected to return to international duty later this month when the Black Stars face Côte d’Ivoire and The Gambia in the AFCON 2027 qualifiers.

However, his involvement will now depend on whether he can regain full fitness before Carlos Queiroz names his squad.

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