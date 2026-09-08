GACL wins two awards at ACI World Airport Experience Summit

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has won two distinguished awards at the 8th Airports Council International (ACI) World Airport Experience Summit held in Istanbul, Turkey.

The summit, held from August 31 to September 04, 2026, recognised the Accra International Airport (AIA) for excellence in passenger service and customer experience.

A statement issued in Accra, said AIA received the Best Airport at Departures – Africa award in the two to five million passengers category.

The airport also received the Customer Experience Accredited Airport – Level (1) recognition.

Mrs Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare, the Managing Director of GACL, described the awards as an honour and privilege for Ghana, saying they reflected teamwork and collaboration among stakeholders in the airport ecosystem.

“These awards could not have been won working independently. It is a result of teamwork and collaboration across multiple stakeholders in the airport ecosystem,” she said.

Mrs Opare congratulated staff of the AIA for the achievement and urged them to maintain the standards that had earned the airport the international recognition.

“These awards are not the end of the journey but a reminder that we must continue to raise the bar,” she said.

She said the two recognitions affirmed GACL’s commitment to service excellence and continuous improvement in the passenger journey at the Accra International Airport.

The summit was held on the theme: “Airport Experience: The New Era,” examined the next evolution of human-centredtravel.

Discussions at the summit focused on hospitality and how leading airports were placing people at the centre of their operations, organisational culture and service delivery.

A major highlight of the summit was the Gala and Awards Ceremony, which celebrated airports that had demonstrated excellence in customer experience.

More than 100 top-performing airports were recognised with Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards and Customer Experience Accreditations.

The ACI World Airport Customer Experience Accreditation Programme is designed to build the long-term capacity of airports to improve customer experience management.

Participating in airports undergo a comprehensive review and training process covering stakeholder and employee engagement, as well as staff development.

The ACI said the programme remained the only accreditation programme in the airport industry that provides a 360-degree view of customer experience management.

The ACI Airport Service Quality Programme is also regarded as a leading global benchmark for airport passenger satisfaction.

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