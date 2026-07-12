No more shoe and belt removal at checkpoints – GACL introduces new screening equipment

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has introduced advanced security screening equipment at the passenger checkpoints of Terminals 2 and 3 at the Accra International Airport as part of efforts to enhance aviation security and improve the travel experience.
The upgraded technology is expected to streamline security checks by allowing passengers to keep laptops and other large electronic devices in their cabin baggage during screening, eliminating the need to remove them manually.
Under the new system, passengers will also no longer be required to remove shoes and belts during routine screening unless they are selected for additional checks through security profiling.
GACL explained that the new equipment will also permit passengers to keep liquids, aerosols and gels in their cabin baggage during screening, although existing aviation security regulations remain in force. The company stressed that liquids above 100 millilitres per container are still prohibited in cabin baggage.
The upgrade further includes the installation of an Automatic Tray Return System, which is expected to accelerate the screening process by ensuring quicker return of trays to passengers after checks, allowing them to repack their belongings more efficiently.
GACL said the transition to the new screening system will be implemented in phases alongside existing equipment and procedures to ensure uninterrupted airport operations.
The company urged passengers and other stakeholders to cooperate with airport officials as the new technology is rolled out.
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