North East Regional Police Commander raises alarm over burning of checkpoints

Audio By Carbonatix
The North East Regional Police Commander, DCOP Osei Shaibu, has expressed concern over recent attacks on police checkpoints in parts of the region, describing the destruction of these facilities as a serious threat to public safety and regional security.
Speaking at the Annual Regional Police Get-Together, the Commander condemned the actions of unidentified individuals who have targeted and burned structures at selected checkpoints across the region.
He stressed that such facilities are established solely to protect civilians and enhance surveillance against criminal activity.
"Any attack on these checkpoints undermines our collective security and endangers both officers and civilians,” he stated, urging communities to support law enforcement efforts rather than sabotage them.
The Commander used the occasion to reflect on the security situation in the region since he assumed office in 2023, under challenging circumstances.
At the time, the region faced a range of security issues, including highway robberies, chieftaincy and land disputes, abductions, theft, and rising drug abuse among the youth. Despite these challenges, he reported significant progress in improving security.
Measures implemented by the Command include the establishment of additional Formed Police Unit (FPU) bases in Janga and Guabuliga, increased highway patrols, and enhanced market security operations in key trading centres such as Gbintri, Wundua, Jawani, and Wungu.
These interventions, according to the Commander, have led to a steady decline in crime rates over the past three years and restored public confidence in the police.
He also highlighted the importance of community engagement in maintaining peace, noting partnerships with organisations such as the Regional Peace Council and international bodies to train officers in community policing and counter-terrorism.
The establishment of a Community Policing Centre in Gbingbani was cited as a major step towards bringing policing closer to local communities.
Addressing internal challenges, the Commander acknowledged issues such as personnel shortages due to transfers and the lack of incentives for officers posted to the region.
However, he pointed to improvements in welfare, including access to water, local tailoring services for uniforms, and logistical support from the Police Administration.
The Commander expressed gratitude to key stakeholders, including government officials, traditional leaders, youth groups, and religious institutions, for their role in promoting peace and stability.
He concluded by emphasising that maintaining security requires collective responsibility and called for continued collaboration among all stakeholders.
“Let us remain vigilant, united, and resolute in our shared commitment to building a safer and more secure North East Region,” he said.
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