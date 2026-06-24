JAC Motors present Caleb Yirenkyi with MVP award after win over Panama

Audio By Carbonatix
The official vehicle partner of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), JAC Motors, have rewarded Black Stars midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi following his Man of the Match performance in the opening game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Yirenkyi scored the only goal of the game as the Black Stars defeated Panama to pick up their first win of the World Cup.
While the goal was the icing on the cake, his performance on the day saw him crowned Ghana's best player on the day, picking the first of many MVP awards to be given out by JAC Motors.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
-
NACOC makes first arrest in $296m methamphetamine trafficking case linked to Australia
1 minute
-
IAEA to resume inspections in Iran under preliminary US peace deal
6 minutes
-
Ghana Medical Trust Fund partners MGL to boost healthcare access
7 minutes
-
Boston is red, gold and green: The best photos from Ghana vs England
31 minutes
-
National Security yet to give green light for demolition of unsafe Avenor structure – NADMO
32 minutes
-
Interior Minister cautions Regional Ministers against partisan use of security agencies
40 minutes
-
Three weeks after deadly collapse, unsafe Avenor building awaits demolition
46 minutes
-
Dr Francis Adomako urges greater recognition for NPP elders, eyes Ashanti Regional Secretary role
49 minutes
-
ADB records strong turnaround with GH¢367m profit in 2025
50 minutes
-
Kumasi soccer fans upbeat about Ghana’s progress at 2026 World Cup after Black Stars, England stalemate
54 minutes
-
From career-threatening injury to Ghana’s World Cup heroics : Benjamin Asare’s miracle rise
1 hour
-
GSA moves to establish national organic certification scheme to boost Ghana’s export competitiveness
1 hour
-
A journey through Ashanti and beyond: A travelogue of roads, stories, and unexpected adventures
1 hour
-
ESPA attributes Kaneshie Market refuse crisis to shortage of landfill sites in Greater Accra
1 hour
-
Traders at Kaneshie Market raise alarm over overflowing refuse and health risks
1 hour