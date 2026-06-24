JAC Motors present Caleb Yirenkyi with MVP award after win over Panama

The official vehicle partner of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), JAC Motors, have rewarded Black Stars midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi following his Man of the Match performance in the opening game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Yirenkyi scored the only goal of the game as the Black Stars defeated Panama to pick up their first win of the World Cup.

While the goal was the icing on the cake, his performance on the day saw him crowned Ghana's best player on the day, picking the first of many MVP awards to be given out by JAC Motors.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.