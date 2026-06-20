‘I stay humble, I want to do more’ — Caleb Yirenkyi reveals ahead of England encounter

While millions of Ghanaians celebrated his dramatic match-winning goal, Black Stars midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi insisted the spotlight should remain on the team rather than himself after his stoppage-time strike secured a priceless victory for Ghana in their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 20-year-old midfielder emerged as the hero on Wednesday night when he struck in the fifth minute of added time to hand Ghana a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Panama, igniting celebrations among Ghanaian supporters across the globe.

Yet, despite becoming an overnight sensation and writing his name into Ghana's World Cup history, the young midfielder remained remarkably modest, attributing the decisive goal to the collective effort of his teammates, coaches and support staff.

Reflecting on the dramatic moment, Yirenkyi explained that the goal was the result of tactical discipline and rehearsed movements developed during the team's preparations for the tournament.

"We won the ball back. I just tried to play forward and then run forward, hoping to see what would come. I got the ball in the box and finished," he said in an interview with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) media.

The goal capped a disciplined performance from the youngster, who had earlier received a yellow card but maintained his composure throughout the encounter. With the match seemingly heading towards a draw, Yirenkyi arrived inside the penalty area at the perfect moment to convert from close range and hand Ghana all three points.

Staying humble

Despite becoming one of the youngest Ghanaian players to score at a World Cup, Yirenkyi was quick to emphasise that his development had been shaped by the guidance of the coaching staff and the support of his teammates.

"I think it's the lessons he gives us — great lessons. We do a lot of training with a lot of intensity. It's not just me, it's everyone helping each other out. The feeling is great but I stay humble. I want to do more for the team and the country. We all hope for the best, not just for myself, but for everyone," he said.

The victory was achieved under difficult circumstances for Ghana.

The Black Stars entered the tournament opener without deputy captain Thomas Partey, who remains locked in a visa dispute involving Canadian authorities. During the match, first-choice goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi was also forced off through injury at half-time, paving the way for Benjamin Asare to make his World Cup debut.

Despite those setbacks, Ghana displayed resilience and determination to secure victory, qualities Yirenkyi believes stem from the unity within the squad.

"With the team we have, there's great support around us. The senior players help us very much as young players. We just have to take the information in and do our best — run for each other, fight for each other, cover spaces for each other. Then we hope for the best," he said.

The midfielder also praised the team's backroom staff, particularly the nutrition department, for helping players cope with the demanding conditions during the match.

A hydration break midway through the contest drew frustration from some rain-soaked supporters, but Yirenkyi said the squad had followed expert advice throughout the tournament preparations.

"We have a great nutritionist giving us all the best insights on taking the right nutrients. We listened and we trusted him, and I think it helped very much," he noted.

Focus on England

With Ghana now preparing for a crucial showdown against England in Boston, the midfielder stressed that the team remains focused on continuous improvement rather than getting carried away by the victory over Panama.

"We are just doing what we can do best each and every day. Learn from each other, learn from the coach, learn from the people around us. We take it day by day. We don't think too far ahead — we just work," he said.

For Ghana, Yirenkyi's emergence could not have come at a better time. For the player himself, however, the emphasis remains firmly on the collective mission.

Reward for preparation

The midfielder said the winning goal reflected the attacking patterns the Black Stars had repeatedly worked on during training.

"That's what we've been practicing since we started our preparation — get the ball to the wings and put it in the box. Then we make runs, get people in the box to finish. That's what we've been doing. It's good that today we had the opportunity to finish one," he explained.

His performance underlined the growing confidence of Ghana's youthful squad, which blended emerging talents with experienced campaigners in a challenging opening fixture.

Partey's absence

Yirenkyi also spoke about the absence of Partey, whose experience and leadership have been sorely missed by the national team.

"He is a great player for us to have. Hopefully, we will have him back in the next games and we hope for the best for him," he said.

His decisive goal may have announced him to the football world, but the teenager's humility, discipline and commitment to the team suggest he is determined to ensure that his World Cup story is only just beginning.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.