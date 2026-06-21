Queiroz: Teenage sensation Yirenkyi ready for big stage

Carlos Queiroz has thrown his full weight behind teenage sensation Caleb Yirenkyi, declaring the youngster a future midfield cornerstone for Ghana as the Black Stars emerged from a bruising 2026 FIFA World Cup opener convinced they can trouble both England and Croatia.

Fresh from Ghana’s hard-earned 1-0 victory over Panama at the Toronto Stadium (BMO Field) last Wednesday, the veteran Portuguese coach hailed his side’s resilience, tactical maturity and growing belief, but reserved his strongest praise for lone-goal hero Yirenkyi, whom he believes is destined to become one of Ghana’s next great midfielders.

While much of the post-match focus centred on Ghana’s crucial three points and the looming showdown with England, Queiroz was eager to correct perceptions about the teenager's best position.

"In my humble opinion, he is a midfield player and will be a great midfield player for Ghana," Queiroz said.

Yirenkyi’s best role

The coach dismissed suggestions that Yirenkyi's future lies at the right-back position which former Ghana coach Otto Addo deployed the youngster, insisting that recent appearances in defence have distorted public perception of a player whose long-term future belongs in the centre of the park.

"Most of the games he has played have been in midfield," he explained. "People probably remember the matches against Austria and Germany, but the majority of his football has been played in midfield."

For Queiroz, who has built a reputation of carefully managing transitions of talented youngsters, the teenager's age makes his performances even more remarkable.

"He is still young and still has a lot to learn. But if at this age he is already able to do this, imagine what he can become when he grows up and learns more. I think he can be a player who creates a huge impact in our team."

After watching 20-year-old Yirenkyi — the youngest member of Ghana's World Cup squad — bundle home a dramatic 95th-minute winner against Panama to secure three priceless points for the Black Stars, the veteran Portuguese coach described the result as an example of the "expensive wins" required to survive at the highest level of international football.

"The wins in this World Cup are very expensive. But today our players showed they are ready to pay a high price for victory."

England next target

And with Ghana now turning their attention to daunting group clashes against England and Croatia, Queiroz sees encouraging signs that his evolving team is beginning to understand what it takes to compete on the world's biggest stage.

"We are ready to play and try to win the next game against England," he said. "Every game will be difficult and different, but we are ready."

The second-half display last Wednesday particularly pleased the Ghana coach, who believes the Black Stars are beginning to develop an identity built around high-tempo attacking football tailored to the strengths of his squad.

"We are growing as a team," he said. "We are playing a different system and our attacking methods are built around the profile of our players.

"We want vertical football and full-speed actions. Step by step the players will improve and adjust to each other."

Queiroz also used the occasion to reflect on the narrowing gap between football's traditional powers and emerging nations, insisting that the days of major nations routinely overpowering supposedly weaker opponents are gone.

Pointing to the increasing number of draws and closely contested matches at the tournament, he argued that no team can be underestimated.

"There are no longer 5-0 or 6-0 results," he said. "Football today is very balanced and very competitive.

The only cloud over Ghana's victory was an injury to first-choice goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi, who was forced off during the contest after the first half, to be replaced by Benjamin Asare.

Queiroz said the full extent of the problem would only become clear after further assessment.

Should Ati-Zigi miss the England clash, the coach remains confident in his replacement, saying Asare came in and did very well. "We have all our players ready to compete."

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