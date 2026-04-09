Access Bank MD inspires women leaders at Standout Executive Breakfast

Access Bank (Ghana) Plc has reaffirmed its leadership in advancing gender inclusion and executive development following a strong turnout at the StandOut Executive Women Leaders Breakfast held in Accra.

The high-impact event, hosted by Leading Ladies Network in partnership with HQ Consulting Ltd at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, brought together a curated group of senior and emerging women leaders under the theme “REACH for Change.”

Delivering a compelling address, Managing Director of Access Bank Ghana, Pearl Nkrumah, challenged participants to move beyond competence and intentionally position themselves for influence and leadership.

“The question is no longer whether women are capable of leading, but whether we are prepared to step forward, own our value, and lead with clarity and confidence. Real change begins when we make that decision,” she stated.

Drawing from her extensive leadership experience across global banking institutions, Ms. Nkrumah shared practical insights on navigating corporate leadership, building resilience, and making bold career decisions in complex environments.

She emphasised the importance of professional presence as a leadership strategy, urging women to be deliberate about how they show up, communicate their value, and occupy spaces of influence.

The event also featured a masterclass on “The Power of Professional Presence” led by Yawa Hansen-Quao, founder of Leading Ladies Network and Curator for the StandOut Women’s Leadership Program, as well as a thought-provoking panel discussion on “Life, Love & Leadership,” which explored the intersection of professional ambition and personal realities.

Also delivering a keynote address was Irene Stella Agyenim-Boateng, Vice Chairman of the Public Services Commission, who shared perspectives on transformational leadership within the public sector.

The breakfast convened a dynamic network of women leaders across industries, promoting meaningful dialogue, mentorship, and connections aimed at accelerating leadership growth.

Participation in the event underscores Access Bank’s ongoing commitment to empowering women, promoting inclusive leadership, and supporting platforms that drive sustainable development across Ghana and the African continent.

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