NACSA sensitises Pampawie community on dangers of illicit small arms

The Oti Regional office of the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons (NACSA) has organised a community sensitisation exercise at Pampawie in the Kadjebi District to raise awareness about the dangers of illicit small arms.

The programme, held on April 10, 2026, was led by Ms Rhoda Asare, the Oti Regional Head of NACSA. It attracted over 70 participants, including the Chief of Pampawie, elders, women leaders, youth representatives and other opinion leaders.

Discussions focused on how illicit firearms enter communities through smuggling, porous borders, theft from armouries and unlicensed dealers.

Participants also examined the negative effects of small arms misuse, such as armed robbery, land and chieftaincy disputes, domestic violence and accidental discharges.

Community members were encouraged to contribute to safety by reporting suspicious activities, refusing to harbour criminals and opting for peaceful resolution of disputes.

Nana Afrim-Darko Harry I, Chief of Pampawie and a former national security officer, addressed the gathering. He highlighted the important role of traditional authorities in promoting peace and discouraged the possession of illicit firearms.

The National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons says it remains committed to intensifying public education efforts towards achieving a gun-violence-free Ghana.

This engagement forms part of NACSA’s ongoing nationwide campaign to curb the proliferation and misuse of small arms and light weapons.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.