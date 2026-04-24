Audio By Carbonatix
The Oti Regional office of the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons (NACSA) has organised a community sensitisation exercise at Pampawie in the Kadjebi District to raise awareness about the dangers of illicit small arms.
The programme, held on April 10, 2026, was led by Ms Rhoda Asare, the Oti Regional Head of NACSA. It attracted over 70 participants, including the Chief of Pampawie, elders, women leaders, youth representatives and other opinion leaders.
Discussions focused on how illicit firearms enter communities through smuggling, porous borders, theft from armouries and unlicensed dealers.
Participants also examined the negative effects of small arms misuse, such as armed robbery, land and chieftaincy disputes, domestic violence and accidental discharges.
Community members were encouraged to contribute to safety by reporting suspicious activities, refusing to harbour criminals and opting for peaceful resolution of disputes.
Nana Afrim-Darko Harry I, Chief of Pampawie and a former national security officer, addressed the gathering. He highlighted the important role of traditional authorities in promoting peace and discouraged the possession of illicit firearms.
The National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons says it remains committed to intensifying public education efforts towards achieving a gun-violence-free Ghana.
This engagement forms part of NACSA’s ongoing nationwide campaign to curb the proliferation and misuse of small arms and light weapons.
Latest Stories
-
Trailblazers Ghana advocates action-driven approach to end domestic violence
16 minutes
-
Today’s Front pages: Friday, April 24, 2026
16 minutes
-
NACSA sensitises Pampawie community on dangers of illicit small arms
16 minutes
-
Networking crucial for fueling growth of agribusinesses – Agritech startup founder
34 minutes
-
Unapproved KG block sparks budget breach claims in Wasa Amenfi East
39 minutes
-
Impakers Creative Hub showcases Ghana’s eco-friendly packaging at MACFRUT 2026 in Italy
48 minutes
-
Earth Day 2026: Why fighting climate change matters more than ever for Africa
1 hour
-
Ga Mantse, Olu of Warri strengthen cultural ties, renew call for African unity
2 hours
-
The ambivalence of civil society in an era of good governance
2 hours
-
Ghana–Sierra Leone Commission signals new chapter in ties – Ablakwa
2 hours
-
Canada’s US booze boycott could be resolved if Trump addresses tariffs, Carney says
2 hours
-
GEA empowers 150 young women in Walewale with start-up kits under HAPPY project
2 hours
-
2.6m Ghanaians still food insecure despite strong national consumption levels
2 hours
-
Kantanka supports Interior Ministry with motorbikes and TV sets to boost operations
2 hours
-
We’ll support fintech innovation, but regulation will not be compromised – BoG Governor Asiama
2 hours