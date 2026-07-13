If you accept public office, be ready to account for state funds – Tanko Computer on Miracle’s arrest

Miracles Aboagye

The Deputy Director in charge of IT and Elections of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Rashid Tanko Computer, has defended the Economic and Organised Crime Office's (EOCO) arrest and investigation of the former Executive Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation (IMCCoD), Dennis Edward Aboagye, popularly known as Miracles.

He insisted that anyone who accepts public office must be prepared to account for the use of state resources.

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews' The Pulse, Mr Tanko said public officials cannot object to investigations into their stewardship after leaving office.

According to him, accountability is a fundamental obligation of anyone entrusted with public funds.

“When you accept to work for the state, know that you are going to expend state resources. And there's a day you'll be called to account for it. If you don't want to be investigated, then you don't need to accept to work for the state," he said.

Mr Tanko's comments come amid criticism from the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) over the arrest of Mr Aboagye by EOCO.

The NPP has maintained that while it does not oppose investigations into alleged wrongdoing, it is concerned about the manner in which Mr Aboagye was arrested and detained.

However, Mr Tanko dismissed those concerns, stressing that the allegations under investigation involve substantial public funds.

“We are talking about GH¢55 million. Is that small money? These are state funds. These are not personal funds.”

He challenged the NPP to identify any provision of Ghana's laws that EOCO had breached in effecting the arrest.

“They should point out which law has been breached. They should point out which aspect of our laws in Ghana has been breached in his arrest.

“Are they going to teach EOCO how they should conduct their activities? When they were in office, were they teaching EOCO how to conduct its activities?”

Mr Tanko also described the NPP's reaction as selective, arguing that the party had not shown similar concern for other individuals facing legal action.

According to him, accountability must apply equally to all former public officials, regardless of their political affiliation.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.