Political show of solidarity during corruption investigations undermines accountability – Edem Senanu

Anti-corruption campaigner Edem Senanu has criticised the growing practice of political parties rallying behind former public officials under investigation, describing it as unhealthy for accountability and detrimental to the work of state investigative agencies.

His comments come in the wake of the arrest and detention of the former Executive Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation (IMCCoD), Dennis Edward Aboagye, who is being investigated over the alleged misappropriation of public funds.

Speaking on JoyNews' The Pulse on Monday, July 13, Mr. Senanu said the practice of political supporters amassing at the offices of investigative institutions whenever a party official is arrested weakens public confidence in the justice system.

"No, it's not a healthy pattern at all. Indeed, what it does is to weaken the capacity of the institutions of state that are investigating to focus on core matters, and it turns these investigations into a political-partisan kind of initiative," he said.

According to him, corruption investigations should be treated as matters of law rather than politics, with all persons regarded as equal before the law regardless of political affiliation.

"We are not focused on ensuring that everybody is equal before the law and that party interests or self-interests are not raised above the interests of the state," he stated.

Mr. Senanu argued that both the governing and opposition parties have been guilty of politicising corruption investigations over the years.

"I think both parties are guilty of this kind of activity, which does not project or, as it were, contribute to development. So, no, it is not healthy," he added.

He urged political parties to allow due process to take its course before making public pronouncements or staging demonstrations in support of persons under investigation.

"If there's an investigation, it's a factual one, and the evidence has been provided; then let's allow the processes of the law to continue to a point where it is clear there's nothing tangible, and then all of us can raise our voices and say, 'this one is not on,'" he said.

Mr. Senanu also weighed in on concerns over the manner in which Mr. Aboagye was arrested upon his arrival at the Accra International Airport after returning from London.

While acknowledging public debate over the circumstances of the arrest, he said what matters most is whether the suspect's constitutional rights were respected.

"I don't know whether there's a right or wrong way for arresting people. Typically, our investigative bodies, when they have gotten to a point where they believe they have adequate and sufficient information, take the next step of arresting because they know they can then bring you before a court of competent jurisdiction," he explained.

He added that, for the average citizen, the location of an arrest should not be the primary concern.

"I'm not quite sure for the ordinary citizen it would matter whether you're in the market, or you're in church, or you're on your way to travel to Mozambique, or you're on your way back from the USA," he said.

According to Mr. Senanu, allegations of rights violations should be addressed through the courts rather than through public debate.

"What's important is that if there has been a breach of his personal rights through the process, that is something that his lawyer should take up. But otherwise, in my mind, the right way is simply not to abuse his rights. Make sure that when you've got the evidence and are clear in your mind that a law has been breached, then you conduct the arrest," he said.

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