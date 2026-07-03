Mahama calls for respect and healthcare support for elderly Ghanaians at Republic Day event

President John Mahama has called for greater respect, care and protection for senior citizens, saying older Ghanaians deserve to live with dignity in recognition of their immense contributions to national development.

Speaking at the Republic Day Senior Citizens' Luncheon in Accra, President Mahama said a nation's values are reflected in how it treats its elderly, urging families, communities and institutions to play their part in ensuring older persons are not neglected.

"Our senior citizens deserve dignity. They deserve security. They deserve accessible and affordable healthcare. They deserve social protection. And above all, they deserve our respect," he said.

Mahama stressed that while government is committed to improving the welfare of senior citizens, caring for the elderly is a shared responsibility that extends beyond the state.

He noted that government is strengthening social protection programmes and healthcare services to enable older persons to age with dignity and peace of mind.

The President highlighted the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, popularly known as Mahama Cares, as one of the initiatives aimed at supporting people living with chronic non-communicable diseases, many of which affect the elderly.

"This is why the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, otherwise named Mahama Cares, has been set up to assist with non-communicable diseases, many of which are geriatric and complications of ageing.

''I urge our senior citizens to take advantage of this initiative to help fund any health issues they might be dealing with," he said.

Mahama also appealed to younger Ghanaians to value the wisdom and experience of older generations, saying technological advancement should not come at the expense of the country's moral and cultural values.

"As you pursue your ambitions, never underestimate the value of those who came before you. Science and technology have put knowledge at your fingertips, but morals, traditions and values are passed from one generation to another," he said.

He urged the youth to respect their parents and grandparents and seek the counsel of elders, describing them as custodians of Ghana's history, traditions and national values.

The President further called for the preservation of Ghana's extended family system, arguing that it remains one of the country's greatest social strengths.

He cautioned against adopting lifestyles that leave elderly people isolated, saying the African tradition of caring for ageing relatives within the family provides emotional and social support that many societies have lost.

"We must never allow those who once cared for us to feel they have been forgotten," Mahama added.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to improving the welfare of senior citizens, insisting that the best way to honour them is not only through commemorative events but by building a society where they can live in dignity, security and good health.

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