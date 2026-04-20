Protecting our kids online

Think about the last time you saw a child without a phone. It is getting harder to remember, isn't it? Today's children are growing up in two worlds at once the physical one we can see, and a digital one that never sleeps, never pauses, and is designed by some of the smartest engineers on earth to keep them scrolling for as long as possible.

For the most part, we have let this happen without asking too many questions. The phone kept the children quiet. The Wi-Fi kept the peace. But the questions we didn't ask are now showing up as statistics that should stop every parent cold.

In 2024, there were over 23,000 reports of child sexual abuse material linked to Ghana up from just 750 in 2016. A survey of senior high school girls in Accra found that one in three had been blackmailed on social media, either for money or for sex.

These are not stories from faraway places. These are our children. And this is why governments around the world including, slowly, our own are finally deciding that enough is enough.

One in three female SHS students in Accra has been blackmailed on social media. These are not faraway statistics. These are our children.

What the World Is Doing

Countries are moving fast. Australia passed a law in December 2025 banning children under 16 from social media platforms including TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, and YouTube. It was the first national ban of its kind anywhere in the world. Platforms that break the rules face fines of up to AU$50 million.

Greece announced in April 2026 that children under 15 will be blocked from social media entirely from January 2027. The UK, France, Spain, Germany, and Denmark are all passing or considering similar laws. The European Union is discussing a single legal standard across all 27 member states, with fines of up to 6% of a tech company's global income for non-compliance. For a company like Meta, that could mean tens of billions of euros.

The message being sent is simple: children are not small adults. They deserve specific protection online, and the platforms that profit from their attention have a legal obligation to provide it.

Australia — Online Safety Amendment Act, 2025 — Bans under-16s from major social media platforms. Platforms face fines up to AU$50 million for non-compliance.

Greece — Announced April 2026 — Under-15 ban on social media, effective January 2027. Prime Minister pushing for an EU-wide standard.

EU — Digital Services Act — Platforms with over 45 million EU users face fines up to 6% of global annual turnover for child safety violations.

Where Ghana Stands

Ghana is not starting from zero. We have something many African countries don't a genuine legal foundation in the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038). This law, passed by Parliament and signed in December 2020, takes child protection online seriously in ways that matter.

It makes it a criminal offence to take, possess, or share indecent images of children online. It criminalises grooming the process of an adult befriending and manipulating a child online for sexual purposes. Crucially, even an attempt to groom a child is treated as seriously as the act itself. And it holds internet service providers accountable: platforms and networks that knowingly allow grooming to take place on their services can be charged as accomplices. Penalties range from five to twenty-five years in prison.

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA), created by the same Act, is specifically mandated to promote the protection of children online, run public awareness campaigns, and push platforms and telecoms to do better.

More recently, the Ministry of Communications and the CSA have proposed using the Ghana Card as an age-verification tool so that when a young person tries to access adult content online, they have to prove who they are through the National Identification Authority database. Minister Samuel Nartey George confirmed in December 2025 that this proposal is heading to Cabinet. The National Identification Authority has already begun issuing Ghana Cards to children aged 6 to 14 as of October 2025, which gives us the infrastructure to actually make this work.

Ghana — Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038), Sections 62–65 — Criminalises grooming, indecent images of children, and online sexual exploitation. Penalties of 5–25 years imprisonment. ISPs can be held liable for aiding and abetting.

Convention on the Rights of the Child, 1989 — Ghana was the first country in the world to ratify this convention in 1990. It requires states to protect children from all forms of exploitation and abuse, including in digital environments.

African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child — Obliges African states to protect children from social and economic exploitation and harmful practices.

The Gap We Need to Close

Here is what our law does not yet do: it does not restrict a child's access to social media in the first place.

Act 1038 is a criminal law it punishes exploitation after it happens. What it does not address is the quieter, everyday harm that runs perfectly legally: the algorithm that keeps a 13-year-old awake until 2am, the feed that bombards a teenage girl with images that make her feel inadequate, the endless notifications engineered to make putting the phone down feel impossible.

Research from Imperial College London found that children who use social media heavily in early secondary school are significantly more likely to develop anxiety and depression in later years mostly because it destroys sleep. Children who spend more than three hours a day on social media face double the risk of mental health problems. These harms are not accidents. They are features. The platforms are built this way on purpose, because time on screen is how they make money.

UNICEF's assessment of Ghana's legal framework said it plainly: there is no clear statement in our laws about the virtual environment, and Ghana has signed international child protection treaties without fully ratifying them. Signing a treaty and living by it are two different things.

Act 1038 punishes the predator. It does not restrain the algorithm. The everyday harm — the sleepless nights, the anxiety, the engineered addiction — is still entirely legal.

What We Can Do Right Now

Laws take time. While Parliament deliberates, there are things every family can do today.

Talk to your children not as a lecture, but as a conversation. Ask them what they see online. Ask them how it makes them feel. Children who can talk to their parents about what they encounter online are far better protected than those who can't. The CSA's own campaigns have shown that awareness is one of the most powerful tools we have.

Set real boundaries around screens at night. The research is clear: late-night scrolling is the single biggest driver of the sleep disruption that leads to mental health problems in adolescents. A phone charging in the living room overnight is a small change with a significant impact.

Report harmful content. Ghana has reporting mechanisms through the Cyber Security Authority. If your child encounters grooming, exploitation, or abuse online, report it. Every report helps build the evidence base that lawmakers need to act.

And hold platforms accountable. Ask the apps your children use what they are doing to protect minors. Demand answers. The more citizens push, the more platforms are forced to respond.

Every evening, in homes across Ghana, a familiar scene plays out. A parent asks a child to put down their phone. The child resists. The phone wins. It has been winning for years, because the phone was built by people who are paid to make it win.

The law's job is to change the rules of that game. Ghana has the foundation in Act 1038. We have the infrastructure in the Ghana Card. We have ministers who say they are ready to act. What we need now is the follow-through before another generation of children pays the price of our delay.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.