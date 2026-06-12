Baaba J sets tone for next chapter with Accra Live show

Audio By Carbonatix
Sunday evening may have been a curtain call for the "In Pursuit of Happiness" era, but for some, it was a homecoming, and for others, the birth of a newfound love for Baaba J and her artistry.
Years after her debut concert in Accra, Ghanaian singer-songwriter Baaba J had her long-awaited homecoming concert on June 7th at the Nafti Studio III. Produced by the Afrodite Society, the event was a celebration of her last project, "In Pursuit of Happiness."
With an already sold-out show announced days before, attendees trooped to the venue with excitement and fun in their eyes and hearts, ready to sing along to each song. The intentionality behind an intimate experience paid off with the overall quality in performances, audience interaction, and the entire concert production itself.
Baaba J Live was not only a celebration of her music and art, but it was also a gathering of the community with a shared love for great music and exemplary creativity. A community that came to not just attend an event but also share in the experience and pursue their own happiness as they sang, cheered, and danced from the first performance to the very last.
For folks who enjoyed listening to the live rendition of the project, it was also a moment to experience the magic Baaba J and The Musical Lunatics create when they collaborate.
The night also carried a deeper cultural resonance. During the climax of the show, Baaba J paid homage to Armah Pino's iconic track "Maria," a moment that drew an immediate reaction from the crowd and underscored her rootedness in the music that came before her. Baaba J used the moment to call on Ghanaian creatives to own their heritage, making clear that Ghana's creative tradition is not secondary to any culture. The sentiment landed in a room full of people who have watched the culture export its sounds and stories; it felt like both a reminder and a charge.
With supporting performances by S3kyerewaa, Falé, Tsie, Oladapo, and Seyyoh, the concert left a lasting memory on all who attended. While she described this concert as the end of one era, it also felt like a reassurance of being committed to not only delivering great music but also prioritizing giving her community memorable experiences, with everyone wondering, "What is next for Baaba J?"
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