Mahama’s anti-LGBTQ stance raises credibility concerns — Samuel Abu Jinapor

The Member of Parliament for Damongo and Ranking Member on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Samuel Abu Jinapor

The Member of Parliament for Damongo and Ranking Member on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has warned that recent policy shifts by political leaders are eroding public trust, describing credibility in Ghana’s governance system as a “major issue” that must be urgently addressed.

Speaking on the Pulse on JoyNews on April 15, he said growing inconsistencies between campaign promises and actions in office are weakening citizens’ confidence in the political class.

“Citizens, day in, day out, continue to lose confidence in the political class and in the political system. And that is worrying,” he stated.

His comments come in direct response to the position taken by President Mahama on the controversial Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, popularly known as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill. The President recently indicated that the legislation is not a top priority for his administration, citing more pressing economic challenges.

Mr Jinapor argues that such a shift reflects a broader pattern of political U-turns that undermine trust, especially when clear commitments are made during election campaigns but are not honoured after assuming office.

“It was a major campaign issue… a major promise and commitment in the run-up to the 2024 election. Then you have a U-turn when you get into the office. That erodes public confidence,” he said.

According to him, this trend is not limited to one political party but affects both the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), contributing to declining voter participation.

He pointed to the 2024 general elections, which recorded one of the lowest voter turnouts in Ghana’s Fourth Republic, as evidence of growing public disillusionment.

“This is largely because citizens, election after election, lose confidence in the political class. That should be a matter of grave concern,” he stressed.

President Mahama, however, has defended his administration’s position, explaining that the government is prioritising what he describes as “bread and butter” issues. These include tackling the high cost of living, stabilising the economy, and improving essential services such as healthcare and education.

He also clarified that the anti-LGBTQ+ bill is a private member’s bill and not a government-sponsored initiative, although he has pledged to assent to it if it is duly passed by Parliament.

But Mr Jinapor insists that repeated policy reversals from campaign pledges on social issues to promises on teacher recruitment, licensure exams, and the proposed 24-hour economy are damaging the credibility of Ghana’s democratic system.

“When politicians promise heaven… and once they get into office, you have a series of U-turns, it deals a big blow to credibility and trust,” he said.

He cautioned that if the trend continues, it could further weaken public confidence in governance and deepen political apathy, ultimately affecting the stability of the country’s democratic architecture.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.