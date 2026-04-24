Minority calls for anti-LGBTQI bill to be passed under certificate of urgency

The Minority in Parliament has called for the proposed anti-LGBTQI bill to be fast-tracked and passed under a certificate of urgency when the House resumes in May, to bring what it describes as “finality” to the long-running debate.

The appeal was made by the Member of Parliament for Gushegu and Ranking Member on Parliament’s Legal Affairs Committee, Hassan Tampuli, during a stakeholder engagement of the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee on Friday, April 24.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr Tampuli said the Minority believes Parliament should move decisively on the legislation once it reconvenes.

“We on the minority, and I believe this is a collective position: that when Parliament resumes sometime in May, we should ensure that this bill is passed under a certificate of urgency,” he said.

He argued that Parliament has previously used the same expedited procedure for other legislation, insisting that the current bill also qualifies for such treatment.

“We have passed so many laws under a certificate of urgency, and this is one that is fit to be passed under a certificate of urgency,” Mr Tampuli stated.

According to him, fast-tracking the bill would help resolve a matter that has remained in the public domain for an extended period.

“[It would] bring finality to this matter that has been in the public domain for some time,” he said.

He further suggested that Parliament could complete the legislative process swiftly to enable presidential assent without delay.

“So that the same day, His Excellency the President will sign and give assent to the bill that has been passed,” he added.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.