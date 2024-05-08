https://www.myjoyonline.com/livestream-supreme-courts-hearing-of-lawsuits-against-anti-lgbtq-bill/-------https://www.myjoyonline.com/livestream-supreme-courts-hearing-of-lawsuits-against-anti-lgbtq-bill/
National

Livestream: Supreme Court’s hearing of lawsuits against anti-LGBTQ bill

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  8 May 2024 10:12am

The Supreme Court has commenced hearing of the two lawsuits filed by Broadcast Journalist  Richard Dela Sky and Researcher Dr Amanda Odoi challenging the passage of the LGBTQ+Bill by Parliament.

The two controversial lawsuits have since stopped the Bill from being transmitted from Parliament to the Presidency for President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo to possibly assent to it.

Watch the livestream of the court proceedings below:

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

