Livestream: Supreme Court’s hearing of lawsuits against anti-LGBTQ bill

The Supreme Court has commenced hearing of the two lawsuits filed by Broadcast Journalist Richard Dela Sky and Researcher Dr Amanda Odoi challenging the passage of the LGBTQ+Bill by Parliament.
The two controversial lawsuits have since stopped the Bill from being transmitted from Parliament to the Presidency for President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo to possibly assent to it.
Watch the livestream of the court proceedings below:
