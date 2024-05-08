Livestream: Supreme Court’s hearing of lawsuits against anti-LGBTQ bill

The Supreme Court has commenced hearing of the two lawsuits filed by Broadcast Journalist Richard Dela Sky and Researcher Dr Amanda Odoi challenging the passage of the LGBTQ+Bill by Parliament.

The two controversial lawsuits have since stopped the Bill from being transmitted from Parliament to the Presidency for President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo to possibly assent to it.

Watch the livestream of the court proceedings below:

