Government must act decisively on flooding crisis — GPCC Chairman

The Chairman of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), Apostle Dr Eric Nyamekye, has urged the government to intensify efforts to address poor sanitation and unregulated development, saying the country’s recurring flooding problem points to shortcomings in enforcement and urban planning.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, June 24, during the opening ceremony of the GPCC 2026 National Delegates Conference at the Oil Dome of Royal House Chapel, Apostle Nyamekye expressed concern over the annual occurrence of devastating floods despite repeated assurances from authorities.

“It is a bit frustrating that every year we hear about cases of flooding. We make all the promises, and before we know it, the same thing happens again the following year. This is an area where we think the government should provide leadership.

“If the government becomes serious about this fight, all those who are found culpable of dumping refuse into gutters will stop,” he said.

According to him, stronger enforcement of sanitation laws is essential to discourage irresponsible practices that contribute to flooding and other environmental challenges.

“In the past, we had offices like the Town Council that went around arresting people, and they were fined. The thing is, human beings have the tendency to go wayward if they are not controlled, regardless of whether they are good people or not. So there should be tough legislation to take care of issues like this,” he stated.

The GPCC Chairman also raised concerns about the continued emergence of buildings in flood-prone areas, questioning the effectiveness of planning authorities in preventing unauthorised developments.

“We may not have to wait and go around demolishing buildings that did not appear out of the blue. Where are our town planners then? The government has a part to play, and so do we as citizens,” he added.

Beyond government intervention, Apostle Nyamekye called on Christians and the general public to support individuals and families affected by recent floods, stressing that sympathy alone is not enough.

“If we keep saying that Ghana is 70% Christian, then it means that if you pick 100 people, you are likely to find 70 of them are Christians. So we cannot end the matter by simply saying sorry. We must also be able to extend financial help to these people,” he said.

He disclosed that the GPCC had already provided financial assistance to some flood victims in Samreboi and encouraged others to contribute towards relief efforts.

“Only yesterday, we had to send some money to some of the affected people in Samreboi so they could get food to eat. We want to encourage others to also help us in that regard,” he added.

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