Priscilla Nana Ama Samson with cerebral palsy secures SHS admission after determined effort, but needs help to report

Priscilla Nana Ama Samson, a Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidate living with cerebral palsy, has secured admission to Odorgonno Senior High School after months of determination and hard work.

She passed the BECE with an aggregate of 14 and has been placed at Odorgonno SHS to study Home Economics as a boarding student.

The placement was her fifth choice, but for Priscilla, securing a place in senior high school is a major achievement after the challenges she faced while writing the examination.

“I was writing, it was very difficult for me to write. But I wrote and passed,” Priscilla told Joy News Esther Nkrumah.

Her mother expressed pride in her daughter’s achievement, describing her journey through basic school as one marked by perseverance.

“I know all the hard work and effort that you put in to get to this place will be worth it. I pray that the same God who led her through J.H.S. and helped her achieve an aggregate of 14 will also see her through university.”

Priscilla, who dreams of becoming a nurse, says she has also had to deal with teasing and stigma because of her disability.

“People tease me because I’m disabled. I tell them that if you do that, you will not prosper. I want to pursue my goal of being a nurse. I will complete my school and I will be a nurse,” she said.

As she prepares to enter senior high school, however, Priscilla is worried about facing similar treatment from other students.

“I am afraid because some people there are stubborn. They might bully me over there because of my condition,” she said.

Her concerns come alongside another challenge — the cost of preparing for boarding school.

So far, her mother has only been able to purchase a trunk and a mattress, with several other items on the school prospectus yet to be bought.

“There are many things she needs to buy. I can only afford to get her a trunk and mattress, but I have faith that God will provide for the rest before Friday,” she said.

According to her mother, the school uniform costs GH¢580, while sandals are sold at the school for GH¢90.

She is appealing for financial support to help the family purchase the remaining items on Priscilla’s prospectus, including groceries and other essential supplies.

Despite the uncertainty, Priscilla remains determined to continue her education.

“They can’t stop me from going to school. They can’t stop me from going to learn,” she said.

With her admission secured, Priscilla is now looking ahead to senior high school and, ultimately, her dream of becoming a nurse.

To support her, send MOMO to 0551424835 - Ernestina Osabutey.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.