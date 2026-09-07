Niger has blamed France for inciting an attack on a key military airbase ​by mutinous soldiers last week, according ‌to a government statement read on TV on Friday.

Mutinous soldiers in the West African country attacked the ​airport and the presidency in the capital, ​Niamey, on August 29, the latest threat to ⁠the rule of Abdourahamane Tiani, who seized ​power in a 2023 coup.

Explosions and gunfire also ​rang out at a military airbase, but Niger's army, backed by Russian paramilitary forces, regained control over it ​the next day.

The Council of Ministers on ​Friday concluded that the attack had been incited by ‌a ⁠vast network of accomplices led by France, according to the statement.

"A substantial body of evidence has been compiled regarding this attack, and Niger ​reserves the ​right to ⁠bring the matter before international courts," the government said in the ​statement.

The attack highlighted tensions within Niger's armed ​forces, ⁠which have suffered repeated battlefield losses while fighting a jihadist insurgency.

Tiani blamed France and other ⁠West ​African countries for unrest in ​the capital earlier this year, without providing evidence.

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