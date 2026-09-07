Sam George opens Girls-In-ICT Open Day, urges girls to lead Ghana’s digital future

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has officially opened the 2025 Girls-In-ICT Open Day with a call on young girls to embrace technology, innovation and artificial intelligence (AI) to help shape Ghana’s digital future.

The five-day programme brings together 100 outstanding beneficiaries of the 2025 Girls-In-ICT initiative, with 50 girls each from the Volta and Upper West Regions.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mr George described the Girls-In-ICT programme as a national investment in Ghana’s future, aimed at equipping girls with the skills, confidence and opportunities needed to become the next generation of technology leaders.

He noted that women remained underrepresented in fields such as AI, cybersecurity, software engineering and data science, stressing that equipping girls with digital skills would help transform communities and strengthen Ghana’s competitiveness in the global digital economy.

The Minister urged the beneficiaries to move beyond being mere users of technology to becoming creators, innovators and problem-solvers capable of developing digital solutions to real-world challenges.

“Do not let anyone convince you that technology is reserved for other people,” he told the girls, encouraging them to see themselves as future software developers, AI researchers, technology entrepreneurs and digital leaders.

The programme is being held under the theme, “Girls in ICT for Inclusive Digital Transformation,” with a focus on preparing participants to contribute meaningfully to an increasingly AI-driven world.

Over the five days, the girls will engage with ICT institutions and technology companies and participate in mentorship sessions with female professionals.

They will also receive hands-on training in emerging technologies, coding, leadership and career development, while taking part in entrepreneurship and team-building activities.

Mr George further urged the participants to champion the ethical and responsible use of AI and digital technologies, particularly in areas such as privacy, cybersecurity, misinformation, fairness and algorithmic bias.

He encouraged the girls to become ambassadors for other young women by sharing their experiences and inspiring more girls to pursue careers in ICT, STEM and AI.

The Minister challenged the beneficiaries to “learn, innovate, lead and succeed” as they prepare to play an active role in Ghana’s digital transformation.

The Director-General of the Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT (KACE), in his remarks, also urged the girls to see themselves not merely as consumers of technology but as creators capable of developing digital solutions that contribute to national development.

He said the growing influence of AI in education, business and public services made it important for young people to acquire the skills and confidence needed to shape the technology-driven future.

He expressed appreciation to teachers, trainers, mentors, partners and sponsors for their continued investment in the Girls-In-ICT programme.

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