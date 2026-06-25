Inna Patty, Kafui Dey, Okyeame Kwame, Stacy Amoateng named judges for 69th Miss Ghana auditions

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Exclusive Events Ghana, organisers of the prestigious Miss Ghana pageant, have unveiled a star-studded panel of judges for the auditions of the 69th edition of the competition.

Media personality Stacy Amoateng, musician Okyeame Kwame, broadcaster Kafui Dey and lawyer Inna Mariam Patty, Esq. will serve as judges at the auditions scheduled for Saturday, 27 June 2026, at the Oak Plaza Hotel off the Spintex Road in Accra.

The auditions will mark the official commencement of Ghana’s longest-running beauty pageant, beginning a nationwide search for young women who possess the intelligence, confidence, leadership qualities and purpose-driven vision required to wear the coveted Miss Ghana crown.

This year’s competition is being held under the theme, Empowering Women, Enduring Legacy, celebrating nearly seven decades of promoting purpose-driven leadership, cultural pride and female empowerment.

Leading the judging panel is Inna Mariam Patty, Esq., a legal practitioner, social entrepreneur and Miss Ghana 2004. Having served as the franchise holder and National Director for Miss World Ghana for more than a decade, Patty brings a unique dual perspective as both a former queen and an experienced administrator, helping to uphold the highest standards for the pageant’s future.

Joining her is celebrated media personality, actress and producer Stacy Amoateng. With nearly three decades of experience in broadcasting and media management through landmark programmes such as Music Music and Restoration with Stacy, Amoateng is also a dedicated philanthropist whose foundation focuses on women’s empowerment and support for vulnerable groups.

The panel also features award-winning musician and social advocate Okyeame Kwame. Born Kwame Nsiah-Apau, his influence spans more than 25 years across music and entrepreneurship. A former Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year, he has consistently used his platform to champion causes with UNICEF and the World Bank, including climate action, literacy and youth empowerment.

Completing the quartet is Kafui Dey, one of Ghana’s most respected broadcasters and corporate communications professionals. Known for his eloquence and commitment to mentorship, Dey’s expertise will be crucial in identifying contestants with strong public speaking abilities and leadership potential to excel on both national and international stages.

At the audition stage, the four judges will evaluate contestants on a broad range of qualities that extend far beyond physical appearance. Aspiring queens will be assessed on their confidence, communication skills, patriotism, poise and understanding of contemporary social issues.

Candidates will also be judged on their passion for and commitment to community-driven social intervention projects.

To be eligible for the competition, prospective contestants must be between the ages of 18 and 26. Candidates are expected to be confident, morally upright and community-minded.

During the auditions, aspiring queens will have the opportunity to showcase their creative talents, ranging from singing and dancing to spoken word and rap, while engaging with the judges on matters relating to national development.

Established at the dawn of Ghana’s independence in 1957, Miss Ghana has evolved from a traditional beauty contest into a leading platform that empowers young women to become advocates for social change, education, healthcare and entrepreneurship.

The 69th Miss Ghana pageant is powered by Exclusive Events Ghana, with support from Multimedia Ghana, including Joy FM, Hitz FM, Luv FM, MyJoyOnline and Joy News, alongside Pippa’s Health Centre, KussaShea Bliss, WoveIt, RDausi, Pistachio, Mum’s Kitchen, Babel, Cahaya and Gold Coast Restaurant.

The event is also supported by a network of media partners, including YFM, Happy FM, Daily Guide, Graphic Showbiz, The Spectator, DGN, B&FT, GhanaReporter, Nkonkonsa, Ameyaw Debrah, Dagaatigirl, Citi TV, Donkors Blogg, Attractive Mustapha, Cypress, Secure Nation, YemmyNews.com, Yemmeybaba, Gamashie Blogger, Alexcharmdotcom and other leading outlets.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.