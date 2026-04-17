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Judicial decisions should be guided by law, “common sense” – Afenyo-Markin tells judges

Source: Prince Adu-Owusu  
  17 April 2026 6:42pm
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Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has called on judges across Ghana’s courts to remain independent and resist what he described as “unseen instructions” and political interference in the discharge of their duties.

In a post shared on Friday, April 17, the Effutu MP cautioned members of the judiciary that their rulings are part of the public record and will ultimately be assessed by history and posterity.

“To all Honourable Judges of our Courts: Know that if you follow unseen instructions or act on ‘yes sir massa’ orders, you will be on your own,” he stated, adding that judicial decisions should be guided strictly by law, common sense, and constitutional duty.

He further referenced Article 296 of the 1992 Constitution, urging judges to remain faithful to their judicial oath and uphold the integrity of the courts, which he described as “a Court of Justice.”

Mr Afenyo-Markin also encouraged members of the bench to avoid political entanglements, stressing that the judiciary must remain insulated from partisan influence.

“The NDC government is on its way out of power. The tables will turn in 2028,” he stated, while advising judges to “stay away from politics” and allow politicians to engage in political activities.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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