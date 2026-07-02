Judges and lawyers have been urged to emulate the courage, fairness and integrity of the three murdered High Court judges by dispensing justice without fear or favour.

The Right Reverend Dr Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye, Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, said: “The annual remembrance of the judges was justified because they served with dignity, courage and impartiality, leaving a legacy worthy of emulation.”

“These judges stood for justice, fairness and courage, and they died for a cause. What values are we leaving for the next generation? Are we ready to pass on nepotism, carelessness and corruption, or true human values?” he asked.

Right Rev. Dr Kwakye made the call while delivering a sermon on the theme: “Honouring God with Your Heart,” at the 44th Anniversary Remembrance Service for the three murdered judges, held at the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Christ Temple, in Accra on Tuesday.

The judges were Justice Fred Poku Sarkodie, Justice Cecilia Koranteng-Addow, and Justice Kwadwo Agyei Agyepong.

The three judges and late Major Sam Acquah, a military officer, were abducted on June 30, 1982, murdered at the Bundase Military Range in the Accra Plains, and their bodies doused with petrol and set ablaze.

Addressing members of the Bench and Bar, Right Rev. Dr Kwakye reminded them that their service to the nation would ultimately be judged by posterity.

He urged them to honour God sincerely and avoid merely paying lip service to their faith.

“We cannot continue to hold remembrance services if judgments in our courts are coloured by partisan politics or if justice is served to the highest bidder,” he said.

He also cautioned lawyers against colluding to defraud their clients, stressing that such conduct betrayed the ideals for which the slain judges stood.

The Moderator warned that Ghana was steadily descending into injustice and social disorder, urging citizens not to remain indifferent.

“Today, one lawyer or judge may benefit from your complicity or silence, but remember that injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,” he said.

He described the Judiciary and the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) as the nation’s “last hope,” saying many Ghanaians had lost confidence in other institutions.

“If you fail us, then we have no hope,” he said, urging judges and lawyers to uphold courage, truth, love, empathy, fairness and integrity for future generations.

Mrs Efua Ghartey, President of the Ghana Bar Association, called on Ghanaians to reject all forms of division and safeguard national unity.

She stressed the need to insulate the Judiciary from all forms of interference to enable judges to administer justice impartially.

“They stand for justice, and they should at all times administer justice to all persons,” she said, encouraging judges to remain firm in the discharge of their duties.

Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie read the first scripture lesson, while Mrs Victoria Barth, Vice President of the GBA, and Mr Anthony Forson Junior, former GBA President, read the second and third lessons, respectively.

The service, organised by the GBA, in collaboration with the Judiciary, was attended by family members of the murdered judges, Justices of the Superior and Lower Courts, students, parliamentarians, and Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame, former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.