Fidelity Bank equips Miss Ghana 2026 contestants with financial literacy, sustainability, and entrepreneurship skills

Contestants of the 69th Miss Ghana pageant have received vital, practical lessons in financial literacy, personal empowerment, and environmental sustainability during a comprehensive mentorship session hosted by Fidelity Bank Ghana Ltd at the bank's head office in Accra.

Held under the theme “Empowering Women, Enduring Legacy", the engagement formed part of a strategic coaching series designed to prepare the contestants beyond the pageant stage, equipping them with the knowledge and skills needed to become effective ambassadors, entrepreneurs, and leaders in their communities.

Addressing the contestants, Chair of the Miss Ghana Foundation Inna Patty expressed her profound appreciation to Fidelity Bank Ghana for partnering with the organisation to empower the young women through financial education.

“Partnering with an institution that consistently champions financial inclusion and national development is an honour, and we thank you for your warm hospitality and shared commitment to empowering young women,” she said.

Speaking directly to the contestants, whom she described as the nation’s future queens, Inna Patty stressed that financial confidence and strategic independence are just as essential as beauty, intellect, and passion.

She explained that winning the Miss Ghana crown comes with significant responsibilities, including leading community projects under the Miss Ghana Foundation’s Beauty With A Purpose initiative.

“The Miss Ghana crown is a powerful platform, but to make a lasting, sustainable impact on your communities, you must be equipped to make sound financial decisions. Whether you are funding a community project, pitching to corporate partners, or building your own entrepreneurial path, your financial literacy is your foundation,” Inna Patty added.

Driving Practical Sustainability

As part of the session's focus on creating a lasting legacy, Fidelity Bank Ghana Limited highlighted its internal and community-led environmental initiatives, underscoring that sustainability is a collective responsibility. Contestants learned about the bank's innovative "Waste-to-Cash" system, which actively reduces paper waste and cuts operational costs by converting archived paper into toilet rolls.

Fidelity Bank also shared its stringent internal policies against plastic pollution, which include a total ban on single-use plastic bottles and takeaway containers on office premises.

"We see what waste is doing to our communities. Areas that never used to flood are now experiencing severe flooding due to plastic waste clogging our drains and ending up in our oceans," stated Majorie Quansah, the bank's representative during the presentation. "Sustainability isn't just for people who studied environmental science; we all have a vital role to play in protecting our environment for future generations."

The bank also highlighted its Corporate Social Responsibility, Employee Volunteering Programme and the Orange Women’s Network (OWN), which actively support community healthcare, financial literacy, menstrual hygiene, and the construction and renovation of education infrastructure, such as the schools under the Orange Impact initiative and the recently renovated Dzorwulu Special School playground funded by the Orange Women's Network.

Fueling Youth and Female Entrepreneurship

To bridge the funding gap for young innovators and provide tangible avenues for the contestants' entrepreneurial dreams, Fidelity Bank Ghana Ltd detailed several tailored financial and non-financial support mechanisms available through its youth and women empowerment initiatives:

The Orange Corners Innovation Fund: A partnership with the Kingdom of the Netherlands providing grants and loans at concessionary rates to established, legitimate youth-led businesses (ages 18 to 35).

Fidelity Young Entrepreneurs Initiative: Offering concessionary loans at a competitive 10% interest rate. To account for local economic realities and support women, the bank has progressively extended the eligible age framework up to 40 years for men and 45 years for women.

Green Tech Innovation Challenge: An annual initiative that has supported 16 agricultural businesses with a total of GHS 1.02 million over the past year.

Orange Inspire Creative Challenge: A programme designed to foster growth in Ghana’s thriving creative arts, fashion, and content creation industries, which awarded GHS 550,000 in grants to its finalists in the 2025 competition.

Beyond capital, the bank offers extensive non-financial support, including a comprehensive 6-month mentorship programme pairing young business owners with experienced industry professionals to instil robust business ethics and financial discipline.

A Lasting Partnership for National Development

In her welcome remarks, the Director of Marketing at Fidelity Bank Ghana, Esi Mills-Robertson, said empowering women begins with equipping them with the knowledge to make confident financial decisions.

She noted that while many people spend years in school, few receive formal education on managing money, making financial literacy one of the most essential life skills. She added that Fidelity Bank was proud to support the contestants with practical financial knowledge that would serve them well beyond the pageant and enable them to create lasting impact in their communities.

"At Fidelity Bank, we believe success is built not only on talent, confidence and ambition, but also on knowledge. Financial literacy is a life skill that everyone deserves because it empowers people to make informed decisions, build wealth and plan for the future. Through initiatives like our Orange Women's Network, we are intentional about investing in the growth and empowerment of women, and we are delighted to extend that commitment to the remarkable young women of Miss Ghana. We hope they leave here not only better informed but also inspired to become champions of financial literacy wherever life takes them."

Representing the contestants, Davinia expressed profound gratitude to Fidelity Bank for opening its doors and providing invaluable mentorship that will guide them well beyond the pageant stage. The session concluded with an interactive Q&A session, networking, and a group photography session.

The 69th edition of the Miss Ghana pageant is organised by Exclusive Events Ghana, with key support from Multimedia Ghana (including Joy FM, Hitz FM, Luv FM, MyJoyOnline, and Joy News) and Fidelity Bank Ghana Limited, alongside a robust network of corporate and media partners dedicated to nurturing women who inspire positive change and contribute to the country’s development through service and advocacy.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.