Gov’t’s refusal to renew Gold Fields’ lease was simply untenable – Bright Simons

Audio By Carbonatix
Honorary Vice President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons, has criticised the government’s stance on the non-renewal of Gold Fields’ Damang mining lease, describing it as unreasonable and impractical.
Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile programme on Saturday, April 11, Mr Simons argued that the directive for the company to exit the mine within a short period failed to reflect the complexity of mining operations.
“We realised that the government’s position was simply untenable and the arguments were simply unreasonable. You do not ask a company to exit a mine precipitously; a mine is not a kiosk but a very complex operation,” he stated.
His comments follow the Ministry’s recent transfer approval of the Damang Mining Lease to E&P, after what officials described as a rigorous and competitive bidding process.
The mine was previously operated by Gold Fields, whose lease renewal was declined.
In a statement issued on April 7, 2026, the sector minister, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah said he had accepted the recommendations of a specialised Tender Committee, which identified E&P as the most suitable entity to extend the mine’s lifespan beyond the next decade.
The decision has sparked public debate, particularly due to reports that E&P is owned by the President’s brother.
Mr Simons maintained that, beyond ownership concerns, the process raises broader questions about policy consistency and rational decision-making, urging the government to adopt a more measured and transparent approach in handling such strategic national assets.
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