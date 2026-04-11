Engineers and Planners currently operate only in Ghana – Bright Simons

Honorary Vice President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons

Honorary Vice President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons, has stated that Engineers and Planners (E&P), the company at the centre of the Damang mining lease debate, operates solely within Ghana.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile programme on Saturday, April 11, Mr Simons said the company’s operational footprint remains limited compared to multinational mining firms.

“Engineers and Planners currently operate only in Ghana. So sometimes I don't understand why some people claim they operate in other mines internationally,” he noted.

His comments come in the wake of the government’s decision to approve the Damang mining lease to E&P, following a competitive bidding process.

The mine was previously held by Gold Fields, whose lease renewal was not granted.

In a statement issued on April 7, 2026, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, said the decision was based on recommendations by a specialised Tender Committee which identified E&P as the most capable entity to extend the mine’s lifespan.

The development has generated widespread public discussion, particularly amid concerns about capacity, transparency and ownership.

Mr Simons stressed the need for careful evaluation of technical and operational competence in awarding such strategic national assets, urging authorities to ensure that decisions are guided by long-term national interest and industry best practices.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.