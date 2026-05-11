Goldfields Ghana back GFA with $5m support for national teams

Goldfields Ghana Limited has announced a sponsorship deal worth $5 million with the Ghana Football Association to support three national teams and the Women’s Premier League.

The strategic partnership, unveiled in Accra, announced Gold Fields Ghana as a partner of the Ghana Football Association, reaffirming the company’s enduring commitment to the growth and development of football in the country.

The sponsorship package would provide crucial support for the Black Stars, Black Queens, the Women’s Premier League, and the Black Challenge as they prepare for major international competitions.

Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association, in his remarks, described the partnership as a historic and transformative moment for Ghana football.

“It is with immense joy and deep gratitude that we gather here today for this very important occasion, the announcement of the sponsorship partnership between Gold Fields Ghana Limited and Ghana Football,” he said.

He further noted that the sponsorship agreement reflects the continuation of the long-standing relationship between the GFA and Gold Fields.

He further praised the mining company for its continued investment in domestic football, particularly its support for clubs, as well as infrastructure development in Tarkwa and surrounding communities.

“Your contributions to infrastructure development, particularly the construction and modernisation of the iconic Tarkwa and Aboso Stadium, stand as enduring evidence of your commitment to sports and community development in Ghana,” he added.

Mr Simeon-Okraku emphasised that the latest partnership was a strong message about inclusion, development, and the importance of investing in sports for growth and empowerment.

Elliot Twum, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Gold Fields Ghana, reaffirmed the company’s unwavering commitment to football and sports development in Ghana, emphasising its dedication to empowering communities and nurturing sporting talent across the country.

“Goldfields has historically played a meaningful role in supporting Ghana’s national football agenda, previously sponsoring the Black Stars during the 2006 Germany World Cup, 2010 World Cup as headline sponsor and in the 2022 World Cup, we supported the Black Stars as well,” he noted.

He noted that the $5 million support package for the three national teams and the Women’s Premier League officially cements Goldfields’ status as a partner of the Ghana Football Association.

Mr Twum noted that the partnership was expected to fast-track the growth of the Women’s Premier League while also championing inclusivity through dedicated support for the Black Challenge.

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