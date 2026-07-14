Mahama’s first-year performance scores 4.9/10 in IERPP assessment

Audio By Carbonatix
The Institute of Economic Research and Public Policy (IERPP) has rated President John Mahama’s first year in office below average, awarding his administration a score of 4.9 out of 10 for its performance in 2025.
The think tank, in its inaugural Performance Tracker report, identified infrastructure, energy, industry and manufacturing, governance, policy implementation, and social service delivery as key areas that affected the administration’s overall rating.
According to IERPP, weaknesses in these sectors contributed significantly to the lower score, with infrastructure performance cited as a major factor.
The institute said capital expenditure execution remained a concern during the period under review.
Executive Director of IERPP, Professor Isaac Boadi, explained that the rating was based on an independent assessment of the government’s performance across various sectors.
“The team scores this administration 4.9% as against 10 for the year under review (2025). We identified five key areas that actually brought the number down, and one main area happens to be the infrastructure, which we know failed to spend, and the spending of this administration’s capital expenditure stood at 0.9% in 2025,” he said.
Professor Boadi added that challenges in industry, manufacturing, social delivery, governance commitments, and the energy sector also contributed to the overall score, leading the institute to conclude that the government’s first-year performance fell below expectations.
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